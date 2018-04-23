Yankees' Gleyber Torres makes English a priority of his big-league experience

NEW YORK — As reporters huddled around his locker on Sunday, Gleyber Torres was hesitant to engage.

The 21-year-old was fresh off of his long-awaited debut, but it was an 0-for-4 afternoon that featured a strikeout and seven runners left on base in a 5-1 Yankees win over the Blue Jays. Torres’ caution had nothing to do with his lackluster major league primer in the Bronx, though.

Rather, he was waiting for Yankees Spanish interpreter Marlon Abreu to join the group.

Abreu was busy tending to Miguel Andújar, however. The other half of New York’s two-rookie infield and fellow Spanish speaker was facing his own round of questioning after smoking an RBI double to the warning track earlier in the day. With scrums surrounding both players, it became clear Abreu would need a few minutes to get to Torres.

With no translator to lean on just yet, Torres could have delayed his postgame quotes. Instead, the Venezuelan native changed his mind and gave reporters the go-ahead.

While Torres, the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball, still prefers to keep an interpreter nearby for reference, he conducts both sides of his interviews — questions and answers — in English. He’s been doing them that way since last season, demonstrating drastic improvement from spring training 2017, when he had Abreu relay the entire back and forth.

“It’s a little bit difficult,” Torres told Sporting News after the crowd had dispersed, “but I try to don’t feel embarrassing, try to learn every day and try to practice.”

There’s no reason for Torres to feel uncomfortable — learning a second language is never easy. Such things take time and practice, luxuries that are not exactly afforded to professional ballplayers during the grind of a season.

Torres has never really had a chance to study English in a formal manner. What he knows comes from interacting with others, whether it be teammates, coaches or even reporters. He said he even finds ways to practice while going about his daily life, such as when he takes a trip to a store.

Four years ago, Torres decided it was essential he learn English if he was going to be a major leaguer. He was 18, but he didn’t already have years of high school classes under his belt the way American students do when it comes to Spanish and other foreign languages.

“It’s incredible. I can have a full-on conversation with him,” Billy McKinney, who first got to know Torres in the Cubs organization, told Sporting News. “Me and him text in full English, so it’s really cool. He’s definitely worked on it really hard. I’ve known him since he was 18 so through the years he’s just gotten so much better.”

Knowing English certainly makes life easier for Spanish-speaking players when it comes to communicating with American teammates. While some will use English among their peers, often players will rely on interpreters when it comes to interviews. There’s nothing wrong with that — a player may not be confident in his English or worried about words getting lost in translation, especially in an age when athletes are constantly under a microscope.

Torres, however, wanted to make sure he could speak to more than just his teammates by the time he got to the majors.

“I want the fans and the media know I can speak and sometime I wanna express what I feel (the) way I want,” Torres said. “It’s important for me to speak English and try to (get) better every day.”

So far, Torres’ linguistic skills have done nothing but impress.

“He’s really smart, so he actually picked it up pretty quick. I just spoke a little slower,” McKinney said, recalling past interactions. “Now, I don’t even remember those days as much. Now it’s just a regular conversation.

“It’s crazy how much these guys know, especially Andújar and Gleyber. Those guys picked up English like that and just ran with it.”

For Torres, learning a new language was simply part of his big league training. Now that he’s made it to New York, he’s ready to show off his skills — especially his verbal ones — as he continues to improve.

“Some people speak Spanish too on the team, but all the guys try to speak English,” Torres said. ”I feel better try to speak English now more and learn every day.”