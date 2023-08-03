Yankees' Anthony Rizzo goes to injured list with concussion – two months after collision

NEW YORK — A two months-delayed diagnosis of concussion symptoms came as something of a relief to Anthony Rizzo.

The Yankees' first baseman had become beyond frustrated by a brutal stretch at the plate, causing him to worry about ever getting his timing back.

"I'm not crazy for walking back to the dugout, thinking, 'Man, how did I miss that pitch?' '' Rizzo said Thursday, after being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rizzo, who turns 34 next week, will be evaluated weekly and does not have a specific timeline to return to the Yankees' lineup.

The lefty-hitting Rizzo was told he had "cascading" concussion symptoms, likely related to a collision at first base with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres on May 28 at Yankee Stadium.

At the time, Rizzo passed concussion protocol, but had lately felt off; he described it as going to bed sober and waking up with a hangover.

Rizzo had a battery of neurological tests Wednesday in New York. He was prescribed supplements and rest.

"With the regiment they put me on, I should be fully healed," said Rizzo, adding that he did not have any outward concussion symptoms – headache, memory loss, etc. – after the May 28 play.

Rizzo was told by the neurologist that "these things cascade afterward. Every concussion is different."

Oswaldo Cabrera was called up from Triple-A to replace Rizzo on the roster. Lefty-hitting Jake Bauers started at first base Thursday night, the opener of a four-game set with the Houston Astros.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Bauers and DJ LeMahieu would essentially split time at first base in Rizzo's absence.

