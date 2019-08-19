Yankees adopt Brett Gardner’s dugout antics for new celebration

In an act of solidarity (and maybe a bit of passive-aggressiveness), the Yankees have brought Brett Gardner’s dugout bat banging onto the field.

After hitting a single Sunday against the Indians, Aaron Judge stood on first base, looked into the New York dugout and mimicked Gardner’s familiar act of protest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“He’s one of the leaders of this team," Judge said after the game ( via yankees.com ). "We do a lot of crazy things in that dugout. We’re showing support for him. He’s a leader of this stuff, so we’re supporting him with that. You’ll be seeing a lot more of that."

For some context, Gardner has had a career year when it comes to dugout demolition. Since busting own lip by slamming his helmet earlier this season, the veteran made an adjustment and started banging his bat against the roof of the dugout to blow off some steam.

In case you were wondering what Brett Gardner has done to the top of the #Yankees dugout ... #LetBrettBang pic.twitter.com/CO9QO60uDh — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 18, 2019

Story continues

Gardner’s latest outburst got him tossed from a Yankees win Saturday, along with manager Aaron Boone and teammate CC Sabathia. Once back on the field Sunday, Gardner gave the fans what they wanted during roll call with a mimed version of the roof beating and a two-armed flex.

Imagine not loving Brett Gardner. pic.twitter.com/s0o9l7isi3 — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) August 18, 2019

“I know the fans out in right field were loving it," Judge said. "He gave them a little dugout hit with a muscle-up [flex]. That was a good one."

This newest celebration seems to the 2019 version of the “thumbs down” craze of 2017 — which was taken from a Mets fan who disapproved of a Yankees homer. If nothing else, it’s another unifying symbol for a tight-knit team with baseball's best record (83-43).

Yankees doing the thumbs down for Todd Frazier because of the thumbs down guy pic.twitter.com/9V8vPm4Qlq — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 15, 2017

MORE: Three Yankees ejected by multiple umpires during tight game vs. Indians | Mets' Pete Alonso breaks National League rookie home run record | Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injury update: Blue Jays rookie pulled with left knee discomfort

"Those guys are really close," Boone said. "There’s little things that happen throughout the course of the year that are inside things between guys, so that today was probably a little more of that."