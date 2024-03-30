Yankees acquire right-hander JT Brubaker and $500,000 in international allotment from Pirates

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired right-hander JT Brubaker and $500,000 in international bonus pool allotment from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday for a player to be named.

Brubaker, Pittsburgh’s opening-day starter in 2022, missed last season after Tommy John surgery on April 12 with Dr. Keith Meister. Brubaker agreed in January to a one-year deal for $2,275,000 and was put on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 19.

Brubaker, 30, went 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 appearances with the Pirates in 2022. He set career highs with 28 starts, 144 innings and 147 strikeouts.

“The thing that stands out to me is not only JT Brubaker the pitcher but the human being," said Pirates manager Derek Shelton. "Any charity event we had, he and his wife were always there. They were always involved, and I think it just speaks to who the human being is. Sometimes the business gets involved and you make trades, but I will always appreciate and always be a fan of JT Brubaker.”

Brubaker was selected by the Pirates out of Akron in the sixth round of the 2015 amateur draft.

