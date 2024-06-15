Yankees ace Gerrit Cole fans 10 in 4 1/3 innings for Scranton-Wilkes Barre in 3rd rehab start

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 10 in 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Friday night, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner's third rehab start and the latest step toward returning to the New York Yankees' rotation.

The 33-year-old right-hander allowed a double in the first inning and an unearned run on a single in the fourth. He opened by striking out the first, third and fourth Rochester batters he faced.

Cole added a strikeout in the second inning and struck out the sides in the third and fourth innings. He opened the fifth inning with his 10th strikeout before being lifted. He finished by throwing 46 of 70 pitches for strikes against the Red Wings.

Cole made two previous rehab starts, both for Double-A Somerset.

On Sunday, Cole pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits, striking out four and walking one against Hartford in a game in which he retired his first eight batters. In that outing, he threw 44 of 57 pitches for strikes at Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

Cole threw 45 pitches over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Patriots on Tuesday night in his first game action since his only spring training start on March 1. He was diagnosed then with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest, and then began throwing bullpens on May 4.

Cole's earliest possible return to the Yankees would be the home series against Baltimore from June 18-20.

