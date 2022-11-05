Yankees' Aaron Judge wins two major Players Choice awards as his free agency looms

Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
·2 min read

NEW YORK – Start making room on the mantle, Aaron Judge.

MLB’s awards season is already here, and Judge’s hardware collection – to honor an incredible 2022 campaign with the Yankees – will be glittering.

On Friday, the anticipated soon-to-be-free agent slugger captured two major Players Choice Awards, as voted by his big-league peers.

Judge was named the American League’s Outstanding Player and won the overall Outstanding Player award for 2022.

During a sensational free-agent walk year, Judge, 30, chased down Roger Maris’ franchise and AL record of 61 home runs and nearly won the AL’s first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge points to fans during warm ups before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge points to fans during warm ups before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Batting .311 in 157 games, Judge led the league in homers (62), RBI (131) and OPS (1.111).

And he’s about to cash in, having rejected the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension ($30.5 annually, to begin in 2023) seven months ago.

Judge’s filing is expected following the conclusion of the World Series.

After the Yankees were swept by Houston in the AL Championship Series, with Judge going 1-for-16, he said he’s been “clear’’ about wanting to be a Yankee for life.

“But we couldn’t get something done before spring training, and now I’m a free agent,’’ Judge said following ALCS Game 4. “We’ll see what happens.’’

A potential free agent himself, Anthony Rizzo – a teammate and friend of Judge – said the slugger’s stats and clubhouse impact say it all.

“The money he’s brought to this organization, this franchise, to the game of baseball - I’m sure just the money alone in September and him chasing 62 was enough to easily pay (him),’’ said Rizzo.

“There’s plenty of money in this game to be spread around. I think whatever he gets is going to be astronomical and he deserves it.’’

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Aaron Judge wins Players Choice Awards: Yankees slugger free agency

Latest Stories

  • ‘I was gonna run through a wall’: How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win

    A pair of defensive masterpieces in the final two innings delivered the Astros a 3-2 victory and moved them within a single win of the championship.

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.

  • World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury

    Gurriel had been one of the Astros' hottest hitters of the postseason.

  • These 25 IRL Photos of Camilla Parker Bowles as a Young Woman Prove She’s Always Been Royal AF

    Season 5 of 'The Crown' will depict Prince Charles and Camilla Barker Bowles' relationship amid his separation from Princess Diana. Here's what Camilla looked like IRL.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would never sign with Yankees: 'Not even dead'

    Vladdy sure knows how to endear himself to Blue Jays fans.

  • A Twitter employee has been flooded with support after saying he was locked out of his emails and laptop at 3am: 'This isn't looking promising'

    Chris Younie, who works in entertainment partnerships at Twitter, tweeted, "This isn't looking promising," suggesting he was being laid off.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu