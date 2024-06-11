Yankees take 6-game road win streak into game against the Royals

New York Yankees (47-21, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-28, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -142, Royals +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a six-game road win streak alive when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 24-12 record in home games and a 39-28 record overall. The Royals have a 19-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 47-21 overall and 25-11 in road games. The Yankees have a 37-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 17 doubles, seven triples and 11 home runs while hitting .319 for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 6-for-33 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Yankees with a .318 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI. Aaron Judge is 17-for-35 with seven home runs and 20 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .255 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press