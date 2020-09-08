Yankees take 4-game slide into matchup with Blue Jays

New York Yankees (21-20, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-18, second in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: J.A. Happ (1-1, 4.68 ERA) Toronto: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.26 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays 1; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Blue Jays are 16-12 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offence has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Yankees have gone 12-12 against division opponents. New York has hit 61 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 14, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 42 hits and has 12 RBIs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press