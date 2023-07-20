Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can't play until Sept. 14 at the earliest.

Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain.

A three-time All-Star, Donaldson was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.

New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.

New York selected the contract of 32-year-old right-hander Matt Bowman and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bowman, who last pitched in the major leagues with Cincinnati in 2019, is 4-0 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 relief appearances this year with the RailRiders.

Infielder/outfielder Jake Bowers started a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Scranton and outfielder Willie Calhoun began one with Double-A Somerset. Bauers bruised his left rotator cuff while trying for a diving catch on July 5. Calhoun strained his left quadriceps on June 21.

The Associated Press