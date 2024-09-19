Yankees take 3-game win streak into game against the Mariners

New York Yankees (89-63, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-75, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -120, Mariners +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 45-32 record at home and a 77-75 record overall. The Mariners have a 44-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 47-30 record on the road and an 89-63 record overall. The Yankees have hit 222 total home runs to lead the AL.

Thursday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 30 home runs while slugging .424. Victor Robles is 17-for-32 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 19 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 66 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-44 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Victor Robles: day-to-day (hand), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press