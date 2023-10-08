Yankee Candle Is Up to 46% Off at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day, Including So Many Fall Scents

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Large jar candles start at just $14

When you think about autumn, your mind is probably filled with thoughts of pumpkin patches, apple orchids, and crisp, cool weather. Although you can spend a great deal of your time outdoors taking in the invigorating scents of fall, you may be looking to bring that coziness inside your home.

And you easily can with one of these seasonal Yankee Candles that are on sale ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, a huge savings event that will offer impressive savings on top-rated products across every category. The sale officially takes place on October 10 and 11, but so many products, including warm and comforting candles, are already marked down, so you can get a head start on fall decorating.

Best Amazon Deals on Yankee Candle

If you’re looking to capture the essence of nature’s coziest season, check out the selection of Yankee Candles that just went on sale for up to 46 percent off at Amazon. From aromas of pumpkin spice and cinnamon apple to mouth-watering caramel and cleansing sage, these “soothing” candles “feel like a hug,” shoppers say.

Blended with fragrance oils, each candle is poured with premium-grade mineral wax that has a mottled appearance. The natural wicks are hand-selected and deliver a clean, even burn that lasts for up to 150 hours, helping to keep your home smelling nice for days.

Grab a plush blanket and a cup of hot chocolate, and light up one of these candles during this year’s holiday season. But you’ll want to hurry up and add them to your cart before the savings end. If you’re looking for an easy holiday gift — for yourself or someone you love — read on for the seasonal Yankee Candles your home needs.

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

Pumpkin spice season is upon us, and you can bring the scent of the beloved fall latte into your home with Yankee Candle’s Spiced Pumpkin Candle. Just like your favorite drink, the candle has all of the ingredients that are essential to fall, like pumpkin, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

It’s blended with fragrance oils and premium-grade mineral wax that undergoes a specific heating and cooling process to give it a mottled appearance. The 22-ounce clear glass jar can double as a Halloween decoration since the burnt orange wax color is visible. And shoppers are calling it the “perfect” fall candle. Snag it while it’s just $17.

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Candle

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

Pumpkin and apple are arguably two of the most popular autumn scents, and this candle combines them into one delicious aroma that will leave your guests drooling each time they come over for a visit. With over 60,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Apple Pumpkin Candle is loved by shoppers for its “cozy” smell, and it’s currently on sale ahead of Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

It has notes of pumpkin, apple, vanilla, caramelized sugar, baked pie crust, cream, and musk that make it smell like a fresh baked pie. You can see the red wax through the 22-ounce glass jar, meaning you can pull out this candle as a table decoration during Thanksgiving dinner.

Yankee Candle Salted Caramel Candle

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

One of the best parts about the holidays is the baked goods. Snickerdoodles, gingerbread cookies, and other treats are often the stars of holiday dinner, and now you can fill your home with the mouth-watering scents of salted caramel thanks to this on-sale Yankee Candle.

Featuring notes of burnt sugar, sea salt, and smooth vanilla caramel, the “heavenly” scent of the Salted Caramel Candle reminds shoppers of “fresh cookies.” The jar is poured with mottled brown mineral-grade wax, allowing it to blend right in with your other Thanksgiving decorations if you place it on a coffee table or kitchen counter. And it costs just $17 right now at Amazon.

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle

Amazon

$31

$18

Buy on Amazon

Have crackling fireplaces, cloud-like snow, and crisp winter weather on your mind? This Balsam & Cedar Yankee Candle smells just like the winter-friendly trees. It’s made of a blend of high-quality fragrance oils, featuring fruits like crisp citrus and red berry, rustic pine balsam, cedar, and sandalwood, plus warm vanilla, amber, and musk.

The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to see the green wax, which means you can use it as a decoration on coffee tables, end tables, and bathroom sinks. You can get up to 150 hours of burn time out of it, and the aroma truly feels like walking through a beautiful wintery forest, according to one shopper.

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice Candle

Amazon

$31

$23

Buy on Amazon

Spice in the cooler seasons can help warm you up from the inside. Let this Kitchen Spice Yankee Candle replace your evening tea (or burn it alongside your cup). The blend of sweet orange, clove, ginger, and cinnamon will have you dreaming of chai lattes, yummy cinnamon rolls, spicy snickerdoodles, and more holiday favorites.

There’s no better way to enjoy beating the cold than by lighting a cozy candle inside your home. If you’re looking for a new everyday candle or one to light up when guests come over this holiday season, add a few of these Yankee Candles to your cart while they’re discounted ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Candle

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Candle

Amazon

$31

$14

Buy on Amazon

Yankee Candle Dried Oak and Lavender Candle

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

Yankee Candle Macintosh Candle

Amazon

$31

$25

Buy on Amazon

Yankee Candle Pumpkin Apple Parfait Candle

Amazon

$32

$30

Buy on Amazon

