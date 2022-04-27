Yangarra Announces 2022 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

·9 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022, Yangarra generated funds flow from operations of $39.8 million ($0.46 per basic share), while generating net income of $22.7 million ($0.26 per basic share). By maintaining a disciplined capital program and only spending $21.3 million, the Company was able to reduce adjusted net debt by $18.3 million. The Company generated $20.20/boe of free funds flow. Yangarra expects to maintain its previously guided capital budget for the remainder of the year and at prevailing commodity prices, adjusted net debt should continue to improve on a quarterly basis.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Funds flow from operations of $39.8 million ($0.46 per share – basic), an increase of 133% from the same period in 2021

  • $18.3 million of adjusted net debt was repaid during first quarter

  • Oil and gas sales were $51.4 million, an increase of 81% from the same period in 2021

  • Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $42.0 million ($0.48 per share - basic)

  • Net income of $22.7 million ($0.26 per share – basic, $29.6 million before tax), an increase of 149% from the same period in 2021

  • Average production of 10,044 boe/d (44% liquids) during the quarter, a 15% increase from the same period in 2021

  • Operating costs were $6.39/boe (including $1.24/boe of transportation costs)

  • Field operating netbacks were $47.62/boe

  • Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $47.63/boe

  • Operating margins were 84% and funds flow from operations margins were 77%

  • G&A costs of $1.00/boe

  • Royalties were 5% of oil and gas revenue

  • All in cash costs were $12.58/boe

  • Capital expenditures were $21.3 million

  • Adjusted net debt (which excludes the current derivative financial instruments) was $178.5 million

  • Adjusted net debt to first quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 1.1 : 1

  • Retained earnings of $181.4 million

  • Decommissioning liabilities of $13.5 million (discounted)

Operations Update

The Company has kept one rig drilling since commodity prices rebounded, drilling 350 days during 2021 and all of Q1 2022. This continuous drilling program provides maximum efficiency and allows for significant cost reductions. In addition, drilling on multi-well pad sites will typically allow the Company to drill right through breakup.

The production declines that were experienced during COVID have now been reversed, cashflow exceeds capital spending and the Company is now positioned to reduce debt and ultimately return capital to shareholders.

Yangarra drilled 7 (6.5 net) wells and completed 10 (7.0 net) wells during the first quarter of 2022. The Company performed an optimization program in 2021, replacing pump-jacks with cheaper and more efficient plunger lifts and performed chemical stimulations. The optimization program resulted in higher production from existing wells, lower decline profiles and reduced operating costs. Yangarra is now expanding the optimization program to all existing wells. This program is expected to substantially reduce declines on legacy wells during 2022.

Production for the first quarter 2022 was negatively impacted by a force majeure outage at a third-party gas processing plant. The third-party outage resulted in production being reduced by approximately 1,500 boe/d in March or by approximately 500 boe/d for the quarter. This production was back online as of April 1, 2022.

As activity increases in Western Canada, cost inflation on services and materials is becoming more prevalent. The internal OFS group has helped mitigate the impact of these inflationary pressures. The Company's established, long-term relationships with drilling and completions partners and continuous operations has limited the impact of service price increases.

Staffing Update

Gurdeep Gill has been appointed President of the Company; Jim Evaskevich will retain the title of Chief Executive Officer. The management committee structure remains in place and the title changes reflect the evolution of duties within the organization.

ESG

Yangarra continues to reduce the impact of non-producing wells on the overall valuation of the Company and has $1.1 million of expenditures remaining to completely abandon and reclaim all standing wells in the Company. As at March 31, 2022, Yangarra had 210 net producing wells and 16 net non-producing wells.

Yangarra is targeting a 40% reduction in methane emissions and a 20% reduction in C02e in emissions for 2022 over levels measured in 2020. Yangarra has enacted several programs to reduce pneumatic devices, convert high-bleed pneumatics to low-bleed pneumatics, install vapour recovery units on large emulsion facility tank farms, install instrument air where electrical power is available and install incinerators for tank vents where vapour recovery units are not economical.

The Company continues to reduce flaring by moving to pad-drilling and pre-building pipeline to pad sites. A direct benefit of this process is Yangarra can now use company-produced natural gas to power the drilling rig and frack spread via bi-fuel. This will allow for lower overall emissions by reducing the use of diesel fuel.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday April 28, 2022 in the Tillyard Management Conference Centre, Main Floor, 715 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB.

Financial Summary


2022

2021


Q1

Q4

Q1

Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income




Petroleum & natural gas sales

$

51,428

$

47,405

$

28,475





Income before tax

$

29,588

$

25,547

$

11,919





Net income

$

22,720

$

19,644

$

9,117

Net income per share - basic

$

0.26

$

0.23

$

0.11

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.25

$

0.22

$

0.10





Statements of Cash Flow




Funds flow from operations

$

39,758

$

32,425

$

17,091

Funds flow from operations per share - basic

$

0.46

$

0.38

$

0.20

Funds flow from operations per share - diluted

$

0.43

$

0.36

$

0.20

Cash from operating activities

$

32,232

$

36,835

$

12,986


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Statements of Financial Position



Property and equipment

$

640,305

$

627,948

Total assets

$

700,255

$

683,469

Working capital (deficit) surplus

$

8,677

$

(3,729)

Adjusted net debt

$

178,538

$

196,794

Shareholders equity

$

387,981

$

364,959




Weighted average number of shares - basic

86,671

86,449

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

91,434

90,636

Company Netbacks ($/boe)


2022

2021


Q1

Q4

Q1





Sales price

$

56.89

$

51.22

$

36.22

Royalty expense

(2.88)

(3.55)

(2.08)

Production costs

(5.15)

(6.32)

(4.74)

Transportation costs

(1.24)

(1.09)

(1.10)

Field operating netback

47.62

40.26

28.30

Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement

0.01

(0.94)

(2.35)

Operating netback

47.63

39.32

25.95

G&A

(1.00)

(1.09)

(0.67)

Cash Finance expenses

(2.32)

(3.53)

(3.79)

Depletion and depreciation

(9.52)

(9.42)

(8.04)

Non Cash - Finance expenses

(0.46)

1.67

3.42

Stock-based compensation

(0.17)

(0.40)

(0.28)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments

(1.43)

1.04

(1.42)

Deferred income tax

(7.60)

(6.38)

(3.56)

Net Income netback

$

25.13

$

21.21

$

11.61

Business Environment


2022

2021


Q1

Q4

Q1

Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)




Light Crude Oil ($/bbl)

$

108.88

$

89.49

$

60.80

NGL ($/bbl)

$

69.16

$

51.54

$

38.48

Natural Gas ($/mcf)

$

4.80

$

4.67

$

3.07





Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)




Light Crude Oil ($/bbl)

$

108.88

$

89.49

$

68.33

NGL ($/bbl)

$

69.09

$

51.61

$

38.60

Natural Gas ($/mcf)

$

4.80

$

4.95

$

3.14





Oil Price Benchmarks




West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl)

$

94.37

$

77.45

$

57.91

Edmonton Par ($/bbl)

$

113.22

$

91.70

$

68.79

Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl)

$

(4.97)

$

(4.67)

$

(3.57)





Natural Gas Price Benchmarks




AECO gas ($/mcf)

$

4.48

$

4.41

$

2.99





Foreign Exchange




Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange

0.79

0.79

0.79

Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:


2022

2021


Q1

Q4

Q1





Daily production volumes




Natural Gas (mcf/d)

33,687

33,774

28,022

Light Crude Oil (bbl/d)

2,606

2,744

2,414

NGL's (bbl/d)

1,824

1,687

1,652

Combined (BOE/d 6:1)

10,044

10,060

8,736





Revenue




Petroleum & natural gas sales - Gross

$

51,428

$

47,405

$

28,475

Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement

11

(872)

(1,845)

Total sales

51,439

46,533

26,630

Royalty expense

(2,605)

(3,287)

(1,633)

Total Revenue - Net of royalties

$

48,834

$

43,246

$

24,997

Working Capital Summary

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and year December 31, 2021:


Three months ended

Year ended


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Adjusted net debt - beginning of period

$

(196,794)

$

(197,414)




Funds flow from operations

39,758

90,921

Additions to property and equipment

(21,266)

(88,153)

Decommissioning costs incurred

-

(881)

Additions to E&E Assets

(74)

(387)

Issuance of shares

122

1,132

Other

(283)

(2,012)

Adjusted net debt - end of period

$

(178,537)

$

(196,794)







Credit facility limit

$

210,000

$

210,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:


2022

2021

Cash additions

Q1

Q4

Q1





Land, acquisitions and lease rentals

$

161

$

(89)

$

(121)

Drilling and completion

18,339

23,994

16,527

Geological and geophysical

123

114

271

Equipment

2,452

2,349

1,770

Other asset additions

191

255

140


$

21,266

$

26,623

$

18,587













Exploration & evaluation assets

$

74

$

212

$

-

Quarter End Disclosure

The Company's March 31, 2022 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

All reserve references in this press release are "Company share gross reserves". Company share gross reserves are the Company's total working interest reserves (operating or non-operating) before the deduction of any royalty obligation s but including royalty interests payable the Company. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow presented in the tables above represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of Yangarra's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as "recycle ratio", "operating netback", "finding and development costs", "reserve life index" and "net asset value". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Yangarra's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains references to measures used in the oil and natural gas industry such as "funds flow from operations", "operating netback", and "adjusted net debt". These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore should not be considered in isolation. These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Where these measures are used they should be given careful consideration by the reader. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations.

Funds flow from operations should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Yangarra's performance or liquidity. Funds flow from operations is used by Yangarra to evaluate operating results and Yangarra's ability to generate cash flow to fund capital expenditures and repay indebtedness. Funds flow from operations denotes cash flow from operating activities as it appears on the Company's Statement of Cash Flows before decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Funds flow from operations is also derived from net income (loss) plus non-cash items including deferred income tax expense, depletion and depreciation expense, impairment expense, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, unrealized gains or losses on financial instruments and gains or losses on asset divestitures. Funds from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis and funds from operations per share is calculated as funds from operations divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Operating netback denotes petroleum and natural gas revenue and realized gains or losses on financial instruments less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation and marketing expenses calculated on a per boe basis. Yangarra uses adjusted net debt as a measure to assess its financial position. Adjusted net debt includes current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of the fair value of financial instruments and the deferred premium on financial instruments, plus the long-term financial obligation.

Readers should also note that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and depreciation, amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-IFRS financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Yangarra believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure, which provide an indication of the results generated by the Yangarra's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. Readers are cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to comprehensive income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Yangarra's financial performance.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for Non- IFRS financial measure reconciliation tables.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our production and cashflow guidance, expectations regarding debt repayments and return of capital strategies as well as our, plans, objectives, priorities and focus, growth plans; our estimations on future costs; volatility of commodity prices, expectations on well economics, availability and use of cash flow, well performance expectations, availability of funding and capital plans, expectations regarding our ESG initiatives and currency fluctuations. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Yangarra Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c7270.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f