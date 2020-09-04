Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Yandex

What Is Yandex's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2020 Yandex had debt of ₽71.2b, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₽241.9b in cash, so it actually has ₽170.7b net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis More

How Strong Is Yandex's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Yandex had liabilities of ₽41.3b due within a year, and liabilities of ₽90.5b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₽241.9b and ₽17.3b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast ₽127.4b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Yandex has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Yandex boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Yandex's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 28% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Yandex can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Yandex may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Yandex's free cash flow amounted to 42% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Yandex has ₽170.7b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with Yandex's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Yandex that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues