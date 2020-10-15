Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Could Be 28% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

How far off is Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching the numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Levered FCF (RUB, Millions)
|₽12.5b
|₽32.9b
|₽32.5b
|₽59.5b
|₽76.9b
|₽93.2b
|₽107.6b
|₽120.0b
|₽130.5b
|₽139.3b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x2
|Analyst x2
|Est @ 29.28%
|Est @ 21.16%
|Est @ 15.48%
|Est @ 11.5%
|Est @ 8.72%
|Est @ 6.77%
|Present Value (RUB, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1%
|₽11.5k
|₽27.6k
|₽25.0k
|₽42.0k
|₽49.7k
|₽55.2k
|₽58.4k
|₽59.7k
|₽59.5k
|₽58.2k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₽447b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₽139b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.1%– 2.2%) = ₽2.1t
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₽2.1t÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= ₽861b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₽1.3t. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$61.4, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yandex as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.149. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Yandex, we've put together three fundamental factors you should explore:
