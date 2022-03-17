Yancy Medeiros gets wish, signs on for Hawaii homecoming against Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 279

Yancy Medeiros asked and then received.

A Hawaiian homecoming is in order for the former UFC fighter Medeiros (15-8 MMA) who has signed to fight Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7 MMA, 12-6 BMMA) in a lightweight bout at Bellator 279.

Sources with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Bellator 279 takes place Saturday, April 23 at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, as the second leg of a two-event-in-one-weekend showing for the promotion. Bellator 278 takes place the day prior, Friday, April 22 at the same venue. The main cards stream on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Medeiros recently lobbied for a chance in Bellator after the promotion announced its 2022 return to Hawaii. Bellator president Scott Coker voiced indecision when asked if a spot was available for the former UFC headliner. However, days later, a deal has been done. Medeiros worked for Coker during their tenures with Strikeforce.

Yet to fight since his UFC departure, Medeiros will look to snap the four-fight skid which led to his promotional exit.

Meanwhile, Sanchez, a two-time Bellator title challenger looks to turn his luck around, too. Currently on a three-fight skid, Sanchez has proved to be a tough out for Patricio Freire, Jeremy Kennedy, and Mads Burnell – the three men who most recently beat him.

With the addition, the Bellator 279 lineup includes: