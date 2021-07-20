Yami On How She & Aditya Managed to Keep Their Relationship a Secret

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 4 June this year. Now, in an interview, Yami spoke about how both of them managed to keep their relationship from the media.

Yami told Hindustan Times, "I am so glad the journalists were surprised for all the right reasons. After my wedding we received so many messages saying 'We just don't believe that'. I think we were very lucky. Both Aditya and me are very private as individuals. We don't like to go out for outings and all that".

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.

Yami added that their closest friends from the industry knew about them. "I have a lot of respect for our common friends, who respected our privacy. It means a lot to us. It's always nice to talk about your relationship with the media, but only when both of you are comfortable. There shouldn’t be any kind of pressure or any kind of precedent for anyone".

The actor also spoke about when she and Aditya started dating. "I would say the start was during the promotions of Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. I wouldn't call it dating, because that's when we started talking. But there was a time when we started interacting with each other, and thus began a friendship".

Responding to whether the wedding would have taken place in a grander scale had the pandemic not been there, Yami replied that even then it would have been a simple ceremony with friends and family.

