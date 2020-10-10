Yami Gautam & Vikrant Massey Call Out Politicisation of Rape

The news of Hathras gangrape shook the country. With hundreds coming out on the streets to protest for justice to be served, the conversation about violence against women came to to forefront once again. Talking to The Quint, actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey spoke about how the politicisation that happened was detrimental to justice that should be served in the case.

"Consent is manufactured today. If at all what we are reading these days is true, it's shameful the kind of people we have become," says Vikrant Massey. He added, "Despite our political ideologies, our religion, we should keep all that aside and serve justice to this woman who went through it."

Talking about the caste conversation that started after the Hathras gangarape, Massey added, "People have been talking about caste since ages. Why does it that a Nirbhaya or a Hathras case to happen for us to talk about caste? The British came and used caste to divide because they saw what was happening. They saw what was imploding and exploding in our own country."

Yami Gautam Comments on the Vilification Through Social Media

Talking about commenting on anything that happens, Yami Gautam says, "My opinions or anything I say are my thoughts that I have on the basis of what I have read and understood. I can't be sided with an agenda on the basis of anything I say." Added to that, she says, "We are democracy. Just as I have the right to say, I also have the right to reserve comments. It's a free country. And whatever may be the case, anyone's digninty should not and must not be comprimised."

Talking about the Hathras gangrape, she expressed her dismay at the number of rape cases that don't even get reported. "These are the cases that come to limelight. How many Nirbhayas will we see?"

