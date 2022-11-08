Yamana signs deal with Pan American and Agnico Eagle after Gold Fields stands pat

·1 min read

TORONTO — Yamana Gold Inc. has signed a deal to be acquired by Pan American Silver Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. after Gold Fields Ltd. waived its right to match the rival bid for the gold miner.

The company ruled last week that the offer by Pan American and Agnico Eagle was a "superior proposal" to the agreement it signed earlier this year to be bought by Gold Fields.

Yamana says while Gold Fields waived its right-to-match under its agreement, it has not terminated the deal and Yamana is not yet legally permitted to do so.

The Yamana board says it now unanimously recommends shareholders vote against the Gold Fields offer at the meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.

In standing by its original offer of 0.6 of a Gold Fields share or Gold Fields American depositary share for each Yamana share, Gold Fields said Monday it believed its offer was strategically and financially superior.

Under the Pan American-Agnico Eagle proposal, shareholders will receive US$1.04 in cash, 0.1598 of a Pan American share and 0.0376 of an Agnico Eagle share for each Yamana share they hold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:YRI, TSX:AEM, TSX:PAAS)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • China, Russia to drive 10% default pain for 'junk-rated' EM firms - JPMorgan

    China's property crisis and the West's sanctions on Russia will drive a respective 20% and 66% of these two countries' "junk-rated" companies into default next year, analysts at JPMorgan have estimated. Their woes will also mean emerging markets overall will see a more than 10% "high-yield" corporate default rate for another year, keeping it at more that triple the historical average. "We expect another high default year in 2023 focused on specific segments," JPMorgan's analysts said in a research note on Tuesday that describes China and Russia as the "trouble spots".

  • Nikola, ChargePoint to boost charging infrastructure for commercial EVs

    Many fleet operators are inclined to use more electric vehicles as they aim to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability targets, however, the lack of proper infrastructure has been a deterrent. Nikola said with access to ChargePoint's products it will be able to reduce the time required to build infrastructure projects that will help its customers manage charging of their vehicles, plan schedules and streamline delivery routes.

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Revealed Their Daughter's Face for the First Time Ever

    Kate Upton and Justin Verlander revealed their daughter's face for the first time after Justin won the world series!

  • Bruins parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller

    Boston Bruins' President Cam Neely announced that the team is parting ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the controversial prospect to an entry-level contract.

  • Ice increases margins for January Brent crude futures by 5%

    Ice has increased the initial margin rates for front-month Brent crude futures by 4.92%, effective from the close of business on Tuesday. Initial margins are collateral paid to a clearing house by investors in futures markets to cover the risk of default by the investors. Ice has increased margins for January Brent crude futures to $9.81 a barrel, from $9.35 previously.

  • UPDATE 3-Agnico Eagle and Pan American to buy Yamana Gold in $4.8 bln deal

    Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver Corp have clinched a $4.8 billion cash-and-shares deal to buy rival Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc after it ditched an offer from South Africa's Gold Fields. Yamana's board now unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields takeover at a vote on Nov. 21, the company said on Tuesday, a day after Gold Fields' decision not to match the Agnico-Pan American offer. Tuesday's news ends a fraught few months for Gold Fields executives who battled to convince investors of the merits of the takeover deal announced in May.

  • REMINDER: Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN TO:Investors, analysts, and all interested parties DATE: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 TIME:10:00 a.m. ET CALL: 416-764-8646 (For all Toronto and overseas participants) 1-888-396-8049 (For all other North American participants) A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s website, on the Investor relations section’s home page or here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12372. The replay of the webcast will remain availa

  • Crypto ETFs: The case for and against investing in them

    They are high-risk investments but can be a safer way to get exposure to crypto than trading digital coins directly.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • For Canada's Shy Day-Wilson, success with Duke basketball is just the beginning

    The arrow is pointing up for Canada's Shy Day-Wilson. She was named her conference's freshman of the year while playing for the esteemed Duke basketball program last year. The Toronto native then starred at an international U-23 tournament in her hometown over the summer, helping Canada roll to gold. At five-foot-six and often overlooked — metaphorically and literally — it was, by all accounts, a monumental season for Day-Wilson. Yet Duke head coach Kara Lawson said her Canadian starting point g

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte