Yamaha R15 V4, R15 M launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.68 lakh: Here’s all you need to know

The new Yamaha R15 V4 and R15 M have been launched in India, with the R15 V4 priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, and the R15 M priced at Rs 1.78 lakh. The first major update for Yamaha's 155 cc sportbike since the V3 (Version 3.0) model was launched all the way back at the 2018 Auto Expo brings additional kit and a new, more track-focused variant of the R15. The R15 V4 will be available in three colour options - Red (Rs 1.68 lakh), Dark Knight (Rs 1.69 lakh) and Racing Blue (Rs 1.73 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).

Chief upgrades for the R15 V4 include the addition of an upside-down fork, and a redesigned fairing that incorporates the new, centre-aligned LED projector headlight that's flanked by LED DRLs. What's also new is the larger, R1-style digital instrument cluster, which incorporates Bluetooth connectivity. The system can relay SMS and call alerts to the rider, once paired with the rider's smartphone.

The R15 M " available only in a single colour scheme " packs a quick-shifter and traction control system as standard, both of which will be optional on the base R15 V4. It also gets a grippier material for the seats, a 3D emblem and Bybre brake callipers.

In terms of dimensions, the R15 V4 is unchanged from the V3 model. Power figures for the 155 cc, single-cylinder engine are nearly identical as well, with power rated at 18.4 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque. The six-speed gearbox continues, as does the Deltabox frame. Like before, the bike gets a slip-and-assist clutch and dual-channel ABS.

