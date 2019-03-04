Yamaha manager unfazed by Rossi's Qatar test pace

Rossi concluded last month's Qatar test with the fifth-fastest time over the course of the three days, a little under half a second slower than factory Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales.

The seven-time premier class champion also lagged behind Vinales over the longer runs at the Losail International Circuit, which hosts the opening round of the 2019 season on Sunday.

Describing the winter as a "very positive" one for the Yamaha team all round, Meregalli told Motorsport.com he expects Rossi to be fighting at the head of the pack along with Vinales in Qatar, despite not being able to challenge the Spaniard in testing.

Meregalli said of Rossi: "He hasn’t been that fast and hasn’t set very nice laptimes, but I’m not worried because, considering our previous experiences, we know that on Sundays at race time he’s in front.

"In any case, Maverick’s feedback about the bike is the same as Vale’s, although the Italian has complained about a lack of top speed. That is our bike’s negative point.

"Yamaha always tries to follow its rider’s instructions. If Maverick is happy with this package and Valentino prefers to take another way, Yamaha will try to find solutions to make Rossi feel comfortable.

"Valentino’s feedback has always been constructive. If we had to race today, I would bet on him being in front."

