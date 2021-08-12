Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Side-by-Side Marks Milestone in Yamaha’s U.S. Manufacturing

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America and Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, have reached a historic manufacturing milestone, celebrating the production of 4 million vehicles with the assembly of a new 2021 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Side-by-Side (SxS) at the state-of-the-art U.S. manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia.

Yamaha Celebrates 4 Million Units Assembled in the USA

Yamaha’s hub for 4-wheel off-highway vehicle manufacturing, YMMC is where all of the company’s Side-by-Sides, full-size ATVs, WaveRunners, and Golf Cars are produced for worldwide distribution.

Yamaha held the occasion at the Newnan factory on August 12 to recognize employees and thank them for their dedication to ensuring superior manufacturing processes and producing the highest quality of vehicles. Yamaha’s hub for 4-wheel off-highway vehicle manufacturing, YMMC is where all of the company’s Side-by-Sides, full-size ATVs, WaveRunners, and Golf Cars are produced for worldwide distribution.

“Over the past 20 years, Yamaha has invested more than $380 million into U.S. manufacturing to create a world-class facility in Newnan,” said Taka Imanishi, president of YMMC. “Whether it is our ATV or Side-by-Side vehicles, Golf Cars or Personal Watercraft, YMMC strives to maintain the highest quality of production and environmental standards, while giving back to the community through comprehensive corporate social responsibility programs.”

Since its founding in 1988, YMMC has made a significant impact within its community. The facility covers 280 acres with more than 1.3 million square feet of manufacturing facilities, giving it a massive physical footprint in Newnan. Between the YMMC facility and YMUS corporate offices in Marietta and Kennesaw, Georgia, Yamaha now employs over 2,000 people in the state of Georgia alone, encompassing more than half of the 4,000+ individuals the company directly employs in the United States.

The company’s impact on Newnan can be seen in many ways, from recent disaster relief donations to countless ongoing community engagement programs. The city of Newnan even named May 18th “Yamaha Day” in 2011 to celebrate the company’s positive economic impacts and ongoing job creation. Many of these messages were recently highlighted in the season 19 premiere of “Modern Marvels: Machines” on the HISTORY® Channel, where the show went behind-the-scenes to shine a spotlight on the Yamaha factory and its employees.

“Yamaha continues to add personnel and strengthen operations in Georgia as the Side-by-Side line expands with popular new models like the Wolverine RMAX 1000,” said Mike Martinez, YMUS vice president of motorsports. “With increasing demand for outdoor recreation of all kinds, we expect to see continued growth of our operations in Georgia and across the country, providing a positive impact on Yamaha, our customers, and on the communities where we live and work.”

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about Yamaha’s full lineup of vehicles Assembled in the USA at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors and @YamahaMotorUSA. #Yamaha #AssembledInUSA #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #RMAX1000

About Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America

Founded in 1986, the Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC) facility has the highest certifications for quality, safety and environmental manufacturing in producing golf cars, personal watercraft, Side-by-Side vehicles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The factory is ISO9001 Quality Management System and ISO14001 Environmental Management System certified.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a5fb7b9-9812-4d21-ba8a-5c7f491efb24

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a536b38-9925-468a-b504-897fcaf80b77

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bb9cd5fa-1270-4149-a0ac-f6a9622ca793



