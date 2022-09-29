Yamaha Bicycles Announces Two All-New YDX-MORO e-MTB Models

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
·9 min read
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Pioneering Leader in e-Bikes for 30 Years Adds All-Mountain Models with PW-X3 Drive System

New All-Mountain Models equipped with PW-X3 Drive System

The new drive unit’s increased torque output helps e-MTB riders tackle steep gradients and sandy or muddy terrain. Zero cadence technology ensures instant torque delivery at the slightest pedal input, and thanks to Yamaha’s proprietary Quad Sensor System, its strong and seamless flow of power reinforces the feeling that the bike is an extension of the rider’s body.
The new drive unit’s increased torque output helps e-MTB riders tackle steep gradients and sandy or muddy terrain. Zero cadence technology ensures instant torque delivery at the slightest pedal input, and thanks to Yamaha’s proprietary Quad Sensor System, its strong and seamless flow of power reinforces the feeling that the bike is an extension of the rider’s body.

Yamaha Bicycles Announces Two All-New YDX-MORO e-MTB Models

Yamaha Bicycles is expanding its full suspension e-Mountain Bike lineup with two all-new YDX-MORO models boasting the flagship PW-X3 center-mounted drive unit, patented Dual Twin™ frame, and proprietary Quad Sensor system.
Yamaha Bicycles is expanding its full suspension e-Mountain Bike lineup with two all-new YDX-MORO models boasting the flagship PW-X3 center-mounted drive unit, patented Dual Twin™ frame, and proprietary Quad Sensor system.

Yamaha Bicycles Announces Two All-New YDX-MORO e-MTB Models

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology, and the smoothest assist delivery ever felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package.
The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology, and the smoothest assist delivery ever felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package.

Pioneering Leader in e-Bikes for 30 Years Adds All-Mountain Models with PW-X3 Drive System

The Yamaha PW-X3 is a game changing power plant combining higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact drive unit to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity to a whole new level – an experience that Yamaha calls “Pure Ride.”
The Yamaha PW-X3 is a game changing power plant combining higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact drive unit to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity to a whole new level – an experience that Yamaha calls “Pure Ride.”

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 also receive the new Yamaha Interface X control unit making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-color LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth™ connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability, and battery capacity indicator.
The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 also receive the new Yamaha Interface X control unit making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-color LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth™ connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability, and battery capacity indicator.

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha. Yamaha now offers a wider range of e-MTB options keeping the recently launched and highly popular YDX-MORO Pro and YDX-MORO all-mountain e-Bikes in the lineup.
Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha. Yamaha now offers a wider range of e-MTB options keeping the recently launched and highly popular YDX-MORO Pro and YDX-MORO all-mountain e-Bikes in the lineup.

Yamaha YDX-MORO 05

The YDX-MORO 05, available early 2023, will come in Forest Green with an MSRP of $5,799.99
The YDX-MORO 05, available early 2023, will come in Forest Green with an MSRP of $5,799.99

Yamaha YDX-MORO 07

The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in Dual Blue at a $6,399.99 MSRP.
The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in Dual Blue at a $6,399.99 MSRP.

Yamaha YDX-MORO 07

The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in Raven with Silver at a $6,399.99 MSRP.
The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in Raven with Silver at a $6,399.99 MSRP.

CYPRESS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles is expanding its full suspension e-Mountain Bike lineup with two all-new YDX-MORO models boasting the flagship PW-X3 center-mounted drive unit, patented Dual Twin™ frame, and proprietary Quad Sensor system.

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology, and the smoothest assist delivery ever felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package.

Planted in performance with racing tradition, pedigree, and reliability, the new array of YDX-MORO models were developed specifically for the next generation of e-MTB riders and feature the company’s smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit to date. The Yamaha PW-X3 is a game changing power plant combining higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact drive unit to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity to a whole new level – an experience that Yamaha calls “Pure Ride.”

“As the company that created the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle nearly 30 years ago, Yamaha is recognized as one of the world’s leading innovators in e-Bike technology,” said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “We’re doubling down on the growing e-MTB market with the new MORO 07 and MORO 05 and offer our ‘Pure Ride’ feeling and race proven innovation to even more e-MTB riders.”

The PW-X3 boasts a max torque to 85Nm, while maintaining 250W nominal assist, 500W maximum assist, and power assist up to 20 mph. Assist levels include ECO, Standard, High, MTB, Extra-Power, Automatic-Mode, and Walk Assist. Yamaha’s Automatic Support Mode feature selects the right amount of assist based on riding conditions, whether accelerating, braking, or climbing, allowing riders to leave ride mode changes to the system and focus on the trail.

The new drive unit’s increased torque output helps e-MTB riders tackle steep gradients and sandy or muddy terrain. Zero cadence technology ensures instant torque delivery at the slightest pedal input, and thanks to Yamaha’s proprietary Quad Sensor System, its strong and seamless flow of power reinforces the feeling that the bike is an extension of the rider’s body.

“The PW-X3 drive unit is 10% lighter and 20% smaller, while producing more torque and the most ‘Pure Ride’ feeling of any e-MTB on the market,” said Drew Engelmann, Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. “Yamaha's passion for performance is driven by our racing heritage, and the YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 are true thoroughbreds for the next generation of e-MTB riders.”

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 also receive the new Yamaha Interface X control unit making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-color LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth™ connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability, and battery capacity indicator.

Key components of the YDX-MORO 07 include:

  • RockShox Lyrik Select front fork with 160mm of travel, 35mm stanchions, Charger RC damper with Low-speed Compression and Rebound adjust.

  • RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ rear shocks custom tuned for the Yamaha YDX-MORO 07 with 150mm travel, 210x55mm DebonAir+ air spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment, and 2-position compression adjustment.

  • TranzX 30.9 diameter dropper post with 125mm travel (small), 150mm (medium), and 170mm (large).

  • Shimano XT SL-M8100-R shifters, Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS rear derailleur, and Shimano XT CS-M8100-12 12-spd (10-51T) cassette.

  • Magura MT5 4-piston brakes, with 203mm center lock rotor, and single-finger lever.

  • Maxxis 27.5x2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear).

Key components of the YDX-MORO 05 include:

  • RockShox Revelation RC front fork with 160mm of travel, 35mm Stanchion e-MTB rated, and Motion Control damping with low-speed compression adjustment, and DebonAir air spring.

  • RockShox Deluxe Select+ rear shock with 150mm travel, 210x55mm DebonAir+ air spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment, and 2-position compression adjustment.

  • TranzX 30.9 diameter dropper post with 125mm travel (small), 150mm (medium), and 170mm (large).

  • Shimano DEORE SL-M6100-R shifters, Shimano DEORE RD-M6100-SGS rear derailleur, and Shimano SLX CS-M7100-12 12-spd (10-51T) cassette.

  • Magura MT30 4-PISTON (front) 2-PISTON (rear) brakes with 203mm Centerlock Rotors (front/rear), and two-finger lever.

  • Maxxis 27.5x2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear).

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha. Yamaha now offers a wider range of e-MTB options keeping the recently launched and highly popular YDX-MORO Pro and YDX-MORO all-mountain e-Bikes in the lineup.

The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in two colorways, Dual Blue and Raven with Silver at a $6,399.99 MSRP. The YDX-MORO 05, available early 2023, will come in Forest Green with an MSRP of $5,799.99. Both will come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Yamaha’s full-suspension line-up includes their current models, the YDX-MORO and the YDX-MORO PRO, with MSRPs of $4,799 and $5,499, respectively.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Yamaha launching the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycles in 1993. Since then, Yamaha has sold more than 5.5 million e-Bikes worldwide making it one of the largest e-Bike OEMs in the world. An overview of Yamaha’s history in e-Bikes is available here: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/the-yamaha-evolution/

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

To receive future updates on Yamaha’s YDX-MORO models, along with its full power assist bicycles lineup, follow Yamaha Bicycles on social media at www.instagram.com/YamahaBicycles, www.facebook.com/YamahaBicycles, www.twitter.com/YamahaBicycles. #YDXMORO and #YamahaBicycles

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Van Holmes
For Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
van.holmes@specpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00973c26-dc07-4a41-90a1-9f8f3b8cb7f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6568390-6174-4f64-b39d-fe8071559417

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eebd5ee1-f57c-46e5-942c-2ec11830dd21

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab0ef8a8-f1c3-42c0-aaf7-28dd0665c284

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eba7709-ff42-4a13-91dd-a1c947ba779d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5bbcde8-a96f-4488-801c-b707ccab7724

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8248861-cfcf-4482-a08c-12cc22789fed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d365da2-3b8d-4ae9-873c-1fa16d9c1ab5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8040ed9d-7db3-4c23-a469-e141f7f7654b


Latest Stories

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s