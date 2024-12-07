Yale plays Vermont after Poulakidas' 25-point game

Vermont Catamounts (5-5) at Yale Bulldogs (4-5)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Vermont after John Poulakidas scored 25 points in Yale's 84-78 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League with 39.6 points in the paint led by Nick Townsend averaging 9.0.

The Catamounts are 1-3 in road games. Vermont is second in the America East giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Yale averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poulakidas is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 21.1 points.

TJ Hurley is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press