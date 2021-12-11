Yale Historian Spells Out Why ‘The Worst’ May Be Yet To Come For America

Yale history professor Joanne Freeman has warned “the worst” may still be yet to come for America.

It was “tempting to conclude that the insurgency failed” almost a year after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in their unsuccessful bid to overturn the 2020 election result, Freeman wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post published Friday.

But it hasn’t failed yet, she cautioned.

“Our government is still under attack. The offensive is quieter now but no less menacing, eroding the government from within,” the professor noted, citing GOP-led voter suppression bills, installation of partisan election officials and decreasing voter confidence due to Trump’s election conspiracy theories.

The muted response to the attack from Congress and what has appeared to be an absence of accountability “virtually guarantees more of the same,” Freeman said. “With no clear line in the sand, the attack on democracy will continue, unchecked and empowered, with the worst yet to come.”

Read Freeman’s full op-ed here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...