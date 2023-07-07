Yakou Meite: Cardiff City sign Ivory Coast forward on two-year deal

Cardiff City have signed former Reading striker Yakou Meite on a two-year deal.

Meite, 27, was a free agent after turning down a new deal at the Royals following their relegation from the Championship last season.

The Ivory Coast international confirmed last month he would leave Reading after scoring 47 goals in 165 appearances since joining in 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"It wasn't a difficult decision to join Cardiff City once they came in for me," Meite said.

"I've had many conversations with the manager (Erol Bulut), and I very much liked what I heard from him and the project he wanted to achieve at this club."

Meite is the third recruit for new Bluebirds boss Bulut.

"It's a great signing for us," Bulut said. "He will help us a lot with his power and his speed.

"He has played the last five or six years in the Championship, so he knows the league very well.

"He knows how to score goals, which is very important for us. It will take a little bit of time, but it's good that he's come here with one month to go until the league begins. We will get him ready for then."

Meite, who scored four times in 27 appearances last season, was at Paris St-Germain before moving to Reading.

Cardiff - who cannot pay transfer fees for players because of an EFL embargo - completed moves for Canada striker Ike Ugbo and Greece centre-back Dimitrios Goutas earlier this week.