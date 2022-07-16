Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for interim belt: A clear solution for UFC's fuzzy featherweight title picture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Ortega
    American mixed martial artist
  • Alexander Volkanovski
    Martial artist
  • Josh Emmett
    American mixed martial arts fighter
  • Max Holloway
    Max Holloway
    Martial artist
  • Charles Oliveira
    Brazilian martial artist
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JULY 16: (L-R) Yair Rodriguez of Mexico and Brian Ortega talk after their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UBS Arena on July 16, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Despite the anticlimactic ending, Yair Rodriguez did what he had to do Saturday and scored the win over Brian Ortega. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The disappointment at the ending of the featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega on Saturday at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, will probably never fully dissipate. There’s a reason it was one of the most anticipated non-title fights of the year for the UFC to date.

But in retrospect, it really isn’t all that bad.

Yeah, Ortega’s right shoulder popped out that may necessitate a third shoulder surgery and that’s no good. Shoulder surgeries take a notoriously long time for athletes to rehabilitate and recover.

And of course, for most of the four minutes, 11 seconds the bout lasted in the main event of UFC on ABC 3 Saturday, it was living up to its billing as a can’t-miss slugfest.

“I prefer to win and I guess I did, but that’s not the way I wanted,” Rodriguez said. “He dislocated his shoulder. I’m sorry it happened, but it’s part of the game.”

But upon reflection, it won’t have all that much impact on the long-term picture in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Champion Alexander Volkanovski broke his left hand during his stellar victory over Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. He estimated he’ll need four months to recover from surgery.

Then, he wants to fight for the lightweight title, and on Saturday, the UFC announced that Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will meet for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 22.

Given those facts, it’s likely that regardless of who won Saturday’s Rodriguez-Ortega bout was going to wind up fighting for an interim championship. If Volkanovski is out for four months, that makes it sometime in mid-November before he can train.

Oliveira-Makhachev will be in late October, so Volkanovski would be on a perfect schedule to face the winner. So, for the sake of argument, say the UFC make the Oliveira-Makhachev winner against Volkanovski for February or March. That would mean that the earliest Volkanovski would be able to again defend the featherweight belt would be June, and probably later.

And when that happens, the UFC’s history is almost always to make an interim title for the belt.

With Ortega now likely out an extended period of time, it makes it clear that the UFC should put Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the interim title before the end of the year. Then, the winner will be available to fight Volkanovski after his foray at lightweight.

That scenario would be fair to Volkanovski, who has established himself as the greatest featherweight in MMA history and, arguably, as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport now. He’s an active champion and taking on the best opposition and wants to fight at lightweight for the belt. He deserves that.

It’s fair to both Rodriguez and Emmett, each of whom has an argument that he deserves to fight for the featherweight crown next.

AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 18: Calvin Kattar celebrates his victory over Josh Emmett in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett event at June 18, 2022, Moody Center on in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Josh Emmett, 37, is riding a 5-fight win streak and is deserving of a shot at UFC featherweight gold. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Emmett’s last five fights have all been wins, over, in descending order, Calvin Kattar, Dan Ige, Shane Burgos, Mirsad Becktic and Michael Johnson. Rodriguez's last five includes a no-contest with Jeremy Stephens, wins over Ortega, Stevens and Chan Sung Jung and a loss to Holloway.

Going into Saturday’s card, Holloway was first, Ortega second, Rodriguez third and Emmett fourth at featherweight.

And it’s also fair to the fans, because there are a slew of great fights this makes: Oliveira-Makhachev, Rodriguez-Emmett, Volkanovski against the Oliveira-Makhachev winner and then Volkanovski against the Rodriguez-Emmett winner.

The only problem in this scenario would be if Ortega doesn’t need surgery and can return quicker. Rodriguez said he’d do whatever the UFC wanted and didn’t like winning the way he did, and it would only be fair to Ortega to let him run it back with Rodriguez if he’s healthy sooner rather than later.

But, that would not be all that fair to Emmett, who has done nothing but win and perform at a high-level recently.

UFC president Dana White wouldn’t let on which way he was thinking of going, though he clearly expressed disappointment at the way the card ended.

“It sucks,” said White, who said he missed UFC 276 because he had been on vacation at his home in Maine. “It’s a rough sport and these things happen. It looked like it was shaping up to be a great fight. But these things happen. What are you going to do?’

Ortega pressured the moment the bell rang, trying to force Rodriguez back. It appeared his strategy may have been to wear Rodriguez down so he’d be better able to take advantage of his grappling skills.

Rodriguez was countering nicely and was landing clean blows. Right before the untimely finish, Rodriguez landed a crisp right cross and followed it with a front kick.

Ortega took Rodriguez down, but as they were grappling for position, Rodriguez grabbed Ortega’s right arm and went for an armbar. As Ortega tried to pull out of the armbar, he suddenly fell to his back and the fight was over.

His shoulder clearly popped out.

“I don't know how this happened,” Ortega said. “I wanted to keep going, but I’ve had two shoulder surgeries already, and I might need a third one. Who knows? …

“The fight was going good. Everything we planned was going but when I got him down to the ground, we got stuck in a situation. … I didn’t feel I was in submission danger. I tried to clear my leg and my arm just popped out.”

It was an unfortunate break, but that’s just sports. Rodriguez did what he had to do and deserves the chance to move on.

He is the ultimate team player and said he wants to fly to Las Vegas and talk to UFC management, but reiterated he’d do whatever they wanted.

“The ideal fight would be Volkanovski, but he’s out, so whatever Dana says [is what I’ll do],” Rodriguez said.

There is an easy solution to all of this and it will work out for everyone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC Fight Night card: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez and all bouts tonight

    All you need to know about the main card and prelims on Long Island

  • UFC on ABC 3 weigh-in video: Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez hit mark for main event

    The featherweight headliner for UFC on ABC 3 is official after Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez made weight.

  • Cain Velasquez denied bail for third time after judge deems Harry Goularte civil testimony status irrelevant

    Cain Velasquez defense attorney Mark Geragos tried again, but Judge Shelyna Brown remained firm in her ruling.

  • Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev to fight for vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 in October

    The UFC formally announced the bout shortly after Yahoo Sports first broke the news.

  • Nationals superstar Juan Soto reportedly rejects 15-year, $440M offer, team could entertain trade offers

    Juan Soto rejected a deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in MLB history.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an