Report: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens rescheduled as co-main event for Oct. 18 UFC Fight Night

Yair Rodriguez questioned the severity of Jeremy Stephens' eye injury when their last fight was ruled a no-contest. The duo will get a re-match in October. (AP Photo)

After their fight Saturday in Mexico City was ruled a no-contest, Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens has been rescheduled as the co-main event for the UFC Fight Night card on Oct. 18, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

The two will share the main card in Boston with Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman.

Breaking: Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) vs. Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) is being re-booked as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18 in Boston, per UFC president Dana White. pic.twitter.com/2wlpvBOGFI — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 25, 2019

Rodriguez and Stephen’s last fight ended after just 15 seconds. The former gouged the latter’s left eye, and after five minutes of Stephens trying to open the eye and get examined, the match was called. The Mexico City crowd was furious, hurling garbage at Stephens as he exited the arena.

Since the injury, Stephens was caught on video using a homophobic slur while demanding a rematch from Rodriguez.

Rodriguez publicly questioned the severity of Stephens’ injury, though Stephens has maintained he was not able to open the eye until he was in the hospital. He has since recovered and sustained no permanent damage, per MMA Fighting.

In a hotel lobby confrontation Sunday, Stephens told Rodriguez his eye was fine, and also said he’d be up for a rematch. Rodriguez apparently questioned what happened in the fight, then the two hurled foul language at each other.

Rodriguez also said he’ll publicly take back his doubts over Stephens’ injury if his opponent will take him to a doctor and show him results of his eye exams.

