Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Rankings: Young Connor McDavid leads way

21-year-old Connor McDavid is our fantasy experts’ consensus top pick in their rankings for this year’s drafts. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals earned their first Stanley Cup in franchise history last season, and our fantasy experts are here to help you hoist your own trophy in Yahoo Fantasy Hockey this season. While Alex Ovechkin led the way for his team in the playoffs, he does not own the top spot in our experts’ top 200 rankings.

Instead, that coveted position belongs to a certain phenom on the Edmonton Oilers. Yes, Connor McDavid is the consensus top player for this year’s fantasy draft after an incredible 2017-2018 season. Ovechkin isn’t too far under him though, as well as a lot of other familiar names.

Who rounds out the top 10? You might find some surprises as you read our rankings. Hit us up in the comments section on where you disagree:

2018 Fantasy Hockey Rankings powered by FantasyPros