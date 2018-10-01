Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Hockey draft kit: Rankings, position tiers and more

Build a fantasy lineup comparable to the champion Washington Capitals using our Yahoo Fantasy Hockey draft kit. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

With Fantasy Hockey season just around the corner, we’re here to help you get ready for the biggest day of the year…your draft! We’ve rounded up all the advice you’ll need in one spot so you can dive in and be ready when you’re on the clock.

Whether you’re playing Yahoo Fantasy Hockey for the first time or you’re the second coming of The Great One, our draft kit will provide a guide to 2018 sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more.

You can still customize your league settings, but make sure you consider format when prepping for your draft. The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. So sign up now and let the draft season begin.

Draft Prep Tips

– Rankings: Top 200 Overall | NHL.com’s Top 250

– Position tiers: Goalies | Forwards | Defensemen

– Superstars: Choosing between the best at every position

– Draft Guides: Strategy for a hits league | Face-off specialists

– Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing

More Expert Analysis

– Sleepers: Keep an eye on these under-the-radar names

– Bounce-Back Candidates: Take a chance on these redemption stories

– Busts: Highly-touted players to worry about

– Players to avoid: Past studs set to fall

– Overpriced players: Buyer beware based on Yahoo ADP

– Rookies: Ten first-year players to consider drafting

– Draft deals: Bargain forwards, defensemen, goalies

– Power-Play: Target these man-advantage squads

– Bold predictions: One projection for each team

– Season predictions: Who will win the major awards?

– Injury Watch: Players to be wary of

– Rookies: Should you take a chance on these AHL players?

– Offseason Recap: Which move will have the biggest fantasy impact?