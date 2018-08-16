Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Football draft kit: Rankings, sleepers, busts and more

With Fantasy Football season ramping up, we’re here to help you get ready for the biggest day of the year … your draft! We’ve rounded up advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts, so you can dive into all our great content and be ready when you’re on the clock.

Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to 2018 sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. We’ve also launched the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast, so be sure to listen and subscribe.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

If you’re looking for a quick way to prep before making your picks, check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect.

We’ve also listened to your feedback and made two changes to the Yahoo Fantasy Football default settings to create an even better experience:

1. We’ve moved to a half-point-per-reception as the scoring standard

2. There will be a FLEX position, replacing a third receiver spot in your lineup

You can still customize your league settings, but make sure you consider format when prepping for your draft. The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. So sign up now and let the draft season begin.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

Draft prep tips



– Rankings: Overall top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Defense | Kicker

– Printable cheatsheets: Top 200 | Positional rankings

– Sleepers: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight Ends

– Lottery tickets: Quarterbacks | Tight Ends

– Busts: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight Ends

– Breakout candidates: Running back | Receivers and Tight Ends

– Position tiers: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight Ends

– Draft bargains by position: QBs | RBs | WRs

– Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Draft strategy roundtable

– Post NFL Draft Mock: Rounds 1-2 | 3-4 | 5-6 | 7-8 | 9-10

– Why you should consider an auction draft

– Best and worst of an experts’ auction

– Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing

– Ways to play: Join or create league | NFL Yahoo Cup | Pro Leagues

– Other tips: Don’t be a homer | Setting a lineup | Most popular team names

Expert Analysis

How to value every starting quarterback

All-upside team: Guys set to overachieve

Fantasy crushes: Must-draft players

Top rebound candidates to target

Stop drafting two quarterbacks

Second-year players set to breakout

Is this RB 2018’s version of Kamara?

Under-the-radar players for PPR leagues

Case for taking Fournette over Hunt

RBs to fade and buy due to blocking

Maximizing value when drafting in .5 PPR

Following real-life salaries to find ADP deals

Top training camp position battles

Which offensive lines can unlock RB bargains?

Ranking pass protection for every QB

Slot receivers with sneaky value

It would be a mistake to dismiss Fitzgerald

Rookie dynasty three-round mock

Five favorite rookies

Don’t sleep on these rookies

Fantasy Power Rankings: Team-by-team previews



No. 32 Bills | No. 31 Dolphins | No. 30 Jets | No. 29 Ravens | No. 28 Raiders

No. 27 Browns | No. 26 Colts | No. 25 Redskins | No. 24 Bears | No. 23 Titans

No. 22 Jaguars | No. 21 Cowboys | No. 20 Bucs | No. 19 Bengals | No. 18 Broncos

No. 17 Niners | No. 16 Cardinals | No. 15 Seahawks | No. 14 Lions | No. 13 Panthers

No. 12 Texans | No. 11 Eagles

Booms and busts for every AFC team



AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

Booms and busts for every NFC team

NFC East: Cowboys | Redskins | Giants | Eagles

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | 49ers | Rams | Seahawks

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

Tips for improving your fantasy league

Starting with the basics | Why bylaws matter | Building franchises

Recognizing the champ | Tapping into rivalries | Fun ways to set draft order

Make your draft memorable | In-season coverage | Communication is key

Creating memories | Capturing the community

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast