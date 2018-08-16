Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Football draft kit: Rankings, sleepers, busts and more
With Fantasy Football season ramping up, we’re here to help you get ready for the biggest day of the year … your draft! We’ve rounded up advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts, so you can dive into all our great content and be ready when you’re on the clock.
Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to 2018 sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. We’ve also launched the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast, so be sure to listen and subscribe.
[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]
If you’re looking for a quick way to prep before making your picks, check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect.
We’ve also listened to your feedback and made two changes to the Yahoo Fantasy Football default settings to create an even better experience:
1. We’ve moved to a half-point-per-reception as the scoring standard
2. There will be a FLEX position, replacing a third receiver spot in your lineup
You can still customize your league settings, but make sure you consider format when prepping for your draft. The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. So sign up now and let the draft season begin.
Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.
Draft prep tips
– Rankings: Overall top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Defense | Kicker
– Printable cheatsheets: Top 200 | Positional rankings
– Sleepers: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight Ends
– Lottery tickets: Quarterbacks | Tight Ends
– Busts: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight Ends
– Breakout candidates: Running back | Receivers and Tight Ends
– Position tiers: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight Ends
– Draft bargains by position: QBs | RBs | WRs
– Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Draft strategy roundtable
– Post NFL Draft Mock: Rounds 1-2 | 3-4 | 5-6 | 7-8 | 9-10
– Why you should consider an auction draft
– Best and worst of an experts’ auction
– Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing
– Ways to play: Join or create league | NFL Yahoo Cup | Pro Leagues
– Other tips: Don’t be a homer | Setting a lineup | Most popular team names
Expert Analysis
How to value every starting quarterback
All-upside team: Guys set to overachieve
Fantasy crushes: Must-draft players
Top rebound candidates to target
Stop drafting two quarterbacks
Second-year players set to breakout
Is this RB 2018’s version of Kamara?
Under-the-radar players for PPR leagues
Case for taking Fournette over Hunt
RBs to fade and buy due to blocking
Maximizing value when drafting in .5 PPR
Following real-life salaries to find ADP deals
Top training camp position battles
Which offensive lines can unlock RB bargains?
Ranking pass protection for every QB
Slot receivers with sneaky value
It would be a mistake to dismiss Fitzgerald
Rookie dynasty three-round mock
Five favorite rookies
Don’t sleep on these rookies
Fantasy Power Rankings: Team-by-team previews
No. 32 Bills | No. 31 Dolphins | No. 30 Jets | No. 29 Ravens | No. 28 Raiders
No. 27 Browns | No. 26 Colts | No. 25 Redskins | No. 24 Bears | No. 23 Titans
No. 22 Jaguars | No. 21 Cowboys | No. 20 Bucs | No. 19 Bengals | No. 18 Broncos
No. 17 Niners | No. 16 Cardinals | No. 15 Seahawks | No. 14 Lions | No. 13 Panthers
No. 12 Texans | No. 11 Eagles
Booms and busts for every AFC team
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
Booms and busts for every NFC team
NFC East: Cowboys | Redskins | Giants | Eagles
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC West: Cardinals | 49ers | Rams | Seahawks
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
Tips for improving your fantasy league
Starting with the basics | Why bylaws matter | Building franchises
Recognizing the champ | Tapping into rivalries | Fun ways to set draft order
Make your draft memorable | In-season coverage | Communication is key
Creating memories | Capturing the community