Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Who earns the top spot?

James Harden is in the conversation to be the top overall fantasy pick in 2018. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

It’s that time of year folks — fantasy basketball draft season is upon us. Whether you ended up in the bottom of the barrel last season or you hoisted that coveted trophy the same way the Warriors did (again), one fact remains: you want to win, and to win, you need the best.

There are a lot of players who could vie for the top spot, but our guys are tied in a grudge match between The Beard and The Brow for No. 1 overall. Though LeBron James is doing things no human should do at his age and Kevin Durant and Steph Curry lead the way for the Warriors, James Harden and Anthony Davis are the men to shoot for at the top of your drafts.

But who else deserves your utmost attention? Who are the players who will dominate the top of the draft? Our Yahoo Fantasy experts put together their rankings for the top 200 players for this year’s 2018 season:

2018 Fantasy Basketball Rankings powered by FantasyPros