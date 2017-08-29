Yahoo's 2017 Fantasy Football draft kit: Rankings, sleepers and more

Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another championship to your trophy case, Yahoo Sports is here to help you get ready for the 2017 NFL season with our Fantasy Football Draft Kit.

We have advice from some of the top fantasy analysts in the business, including the most accurate expert for draft rankings from last season. If you’re wondering how to sign up to play, we have you covered there, too.

Looking for a quick way to prep before making your picks, check out our rankings or try a mock draft because practice makes perfect. Want to dive deeper, we’ve rounded up all our tips below so you can study and come out ahead of the competition.

The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. There are two options for getting started: Joining a league or starting your own, either of which can be done on our award-winning mobile app for iOS or Android as well as on desktop. So sign up now and let the fun begin.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

Where to start your draft prep

–Overall top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Defense | Kicker

-Printable cheat sheets: Top 200 | Positional ranks | PPR top 200 | Positional PPR ranks

–One sleeper for all 32 teams

-PPR: Rankings | Late-round targets | 10 players to target

–Celebrity mock draft | Grades

-Overrated, underrated and safe picks: 1-20 | 21-40 | 41-60 | 61-80 | 81-100 | 101-120 | 121-140

-Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing

-How-to guides: Join or create league | Draft your team | Set lineup | Playing Survival | Team name



Positional previews

-Sleepers: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

-Busts: QBs | WRs | RBs

-Breakout candidates: RBs | WRs

-Lottery tickets: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

-Position tiers: QBs | RBs | WRs

-Injury risks: 10 RBs to draft with caution | WRs to avoid

-Player debate: Howard vs. Freeman vs. Ajayi | Hilton vs. Baldwin | Newton vs. Mariota | McCoy vs. Gordon | Bryant vs. Baldwin

Video advice

Fantasy Football 101: Draft tips | Sleepers to target

Tips for first-round picks: 1st pick | 2nd pick | 3rd pick | 4th pick | 5th pick | 6th pick |

7th pick | 8th pick | 9th pick | 10th pick | 11th pick | 12th pick | 13th pick | 14th pick



Preseason observations

-Fantasy winners: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

-Fantasy losers: Week 1 | Week 2

-Risers and fallers: Week 2 | Week 3



Expert analysis

–QB, RB, WR sleeper to target

–Rebound candidates and post-hype sleepers

–Players rising, falling and under the radar

–Look past buzzy names for bargains | Part II

–Elliott’s suspension casts doubt about fantasy value

–Trade to Rams shifts value for Watkins

-Seven players one fantasy expert loves the most

-All-Upside Team: Players who can win titles

-All-Avoid Team: Cowboys Bryant tops list

-Stock report: Players on the rise | Luck among guys trending down

–Lions’ Abdullah among more debated players

–Buying the hype on Pryor?

–How will Cutler impact Dolphins WRs?

–Three players worth reaching for Part I | Part II

–Gronkowski headlines players to fade

–Montgomery is top RB catch after big names are gone

–Eight things fantasy players should monitor

–Inside look at strategy and gaffes from expert auction

–Biggest offseason moves that will impact fantasy in 2017

–Does Cardinals’ Johnson become a 1,000 yard rusher, receiver?

–Michael Thomas is your must-have WR this draft season

–Top rookies set to make an impact

Advanced analytics research

–Guide for zeroRB draft strategy

–Efficiency stats point to two draft bargains

–How to value RBs with specialized role

–Trying to make sense of Patriots backfield

–Fantasy’s best WR draft value

–Stats to guide you to a QB bargain

–Finding value and avoiding busts at WR

–Draft philosophy for avoiding busts at RB and WR

–Woodhead has RB1 potential in PPR leagues

–Case for avoiding Broncos RB Anderson