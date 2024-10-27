Yahoo Top 10: There's no question as to who's the best team in college football after Week 9

Week 9 brought us a fairly boring daytime college football schedule of games.

And a nightcap to remember!

The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results. The Aggies of Texas A&M checked into our Top 10 after storming back to beat LSU. Are the Tigers out? Perhaps. The SMU Mustangs remained in the playoff race with an overtime victory over Duke, which likely slipped out of any playoff considerations. Penn State remained undefeated by ruining any small playoff hope that Wisconsin had. The Buckeyes survived a scare from Nebraska, eliminating the Huskers.

TCU, down 13 points midway through the fourth quarter, put together a fourth-quarter blitz to knock out in-state rival Texas Tech. Notre Dame eliminated Navy from the list of FBS unbeatens (there are now eight undefeated teams left).

And then there are the Indiana Hoosiers, who soared to 8-0 for the first time in more than 50 years. Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns followed the loss to Georgia with a survival at Vanderbilt, and Kansas fumbled away a game to rival Kansas State, which keeps its CFP and Big 12 title hopes alive.

Onward to the Top 10!

Oregon has made clear it is the No. 1 team in the country this college football season. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

1. Oregon Ducks

This week: beat Illinois 38-9

Next week: at Michigan

The top-ranked Ducks didn’t waste time against the Illini, jumping out to leads of 14-0 and 21-3 and never really looking back. After the emotionally and physically exhausting victory over Ohio State two weeks ago, all Dan Lanning’s team has done is pitch a shutout at Purdue and stomp a top-25 team at home. No squad can make a better argument for the top spot.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

This week: beat Wisconsin 28-13

Next week: vs. Ohio State

James Franklin’s team turned a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter into a two-touchdown win after a pair of four-quarter scores. Running back Kaytron Allen had the sealing score from 24 yards out to add to his strong performance: 11 carries and 86 yards. The Buckeyes head to Happy Valley next.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

This week: Bye

Next week: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Get your cocktails ready! The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party kicks off next Saturday between the Gators and Bulldogs in Jacksonville. Both teams got a bye before this one, and Georgia needed it after a big, emotional victory in Austin, where they played their best game all season. Can they keep the mojo going against a desperate Gators team?

4. Miami Hurricanes

This week: beat FSU 36-14

Next week: vs. Duke

Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes poured it on the 1-7 Seminoles. Cam Ward wasn’t the star this time around. Running back Damien Martinez had 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Miami now hosts former coach Manny Diaz in an attempt to move to 9-0 on the season.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

This week: beat Nebraska 21-17

Next week: at Penn State

The Buckeyes have real, real problems on the offensive line. They struggled in pass protection and didn’t open many holes for the running backs. Is this cause for concern heading into Happy Valley? Yes, it is. Ohio State does still have Jeremiah Smith at receiver and he caught another touchdown on Saturday.

6. Clemson Tigers

This week: Bye

Next week: vs. Louisville

The Tigers are beating the stew out of people ever since the season-opening loss to Georgia in Atlanta. The path is quite clear for a run to the ACC championship game, though unbeaten Pitt looms in a couple weeks. And don’t look now, but quarterback Cade Klubnik is putting up some of the best numbers in the country (260 yards passing a game, 20 TDs, 3 interceptions).

7. Indiana Hoosiers

This week: beat Washington 31-17

Next week: at Michigan State

For the first time since 1967, the Hoosiers are 8-0. One of college football’s best and most improbable stories of 2024 continues to march forward. First-year coach Curt Cignetti didn’t need an explosive offensive performance in this one (IU had just 312 total yards). Its defense got a pick 6 and held the Huskies to three third-down conversions.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This week: beat Navy 51-14

Next week: Bye

With six straight wins and three consecutive dominating victories, the Irish are looking more like the team that won at Texas A&M to start the year as opposed to the one that laid a dud against Northern Illinois. Quarterback Riley Leonard doesn’t need to be a hero through the air, because ND’s defense is loaded with talent. Leonard and Jeremiyah Love have combined for 17 touchdowns rushing.

9. BYU Cougars

This week: beat UCF 37-24

Next week: Bye

The Cougars didn’t need a last-second comeback in this one, jumping out to a 17-0 lead in Orlando. Kalani Sitake’s team is 8-0 after winning five games all of last season. They get a rest before the Nov. 9 Holy War at Utah.

10. Texas A&M Aggies

This week: beat LSU 38-23

Next week: at South Carolina

Hello, Marcel Reed! The sophomore came off the bench to lead the Aggies back from a 10-point deficit to a two-touchdown victory. Mike Elko, in his first season, is atop the SEC standings at 5-0 and the road ahead isn’t that difficult. The Aggies are a legitimate playoff team.

Dropped out: Iowa State (10)