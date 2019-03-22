Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick'Em: Even without upsets, perfection is elusive

Higher seeds had a great first day of the tournament, but it was still really hard to predict all the Thursday winners. (Getty Images)

The first day of the NCAA tournament did not produce a wealth of upsets. Only three lower-seeded teams were victorious and none of those three (Florida, Baylor, Murray State) could truly be considered shocking.

But while you and everyone else in your pool might be sitting pretty after the first set of games, perfection was still hard to come by. Only .2 percent of entries in Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick-Em contest went 16-for-16, picking just the right amount of upsets while not getting out over their skis with big underdogs like Yale and Northeastern.

That said, .2 percent of millions is still thousands of brackets and it’ll be interesting to see if anyone survives Friday’s first-round action to go 32-for-32.

Back in 2018, the last perfect bracket was eliminated when No. 16-seed UMBC sprung its history-making upset over No. 1 Virginia.

But in 2017, 36 brackets took advantage of a chalky first round with one user going on to hit a Yahoo Sports-record 39 straight games without a miss.

Whatever happens, we’ve at least avoided the initial crushing that happened on the first day of the 2016 tournament. That was when a rash of victorious double-digit seeds ruined 99.99 percent of entries within the tournament’s first seven hours.

