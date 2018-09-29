Yahoo Sports previews Canada's 7 NHL teams

Someday — and preferably soon — we won’t have to count the number of seasons since the last time a Canadian franchise won the Stanley Cup.

But until that day, well, we must report: the drought now stands at full quarter century.

[Yahoo Fantasy Hockey leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

Fortunately, there is reason to believe that the U.S. markets’ monopoly over the greatest trophy in sports will soon come to a close. As more and more elite talent has surfaced north of the border in recent seasons, we are now beginning to see title-challenging teams take shape.

Heres a closer look at each of the seven Canadian teams leading up to puck drop on the 2018-19 season:

Winnipeg Jets

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Montreal Canadiens

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Calgary Flames

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Vancouver Canucks

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Ottawa Senators

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Edmonton Oilers

Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, October 2

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports: