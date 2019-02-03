Yahoo Sports' predictions for Rams vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA — Through the playoffs the New England Patriots played the underdog card, selling the idea that nobody believed in them.

That has changed at Super Bowl LIII. Everybody suddenly believes in the Patriots.

It’s hard to find anyone here who is picking the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Most people are on the Patriots’ side in this game, believing that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will get their sixth Super Bowl championship together.

Our Yahoo Sports panel agrees. All of our writers had the same answer when asked to pick the winner of this season’s Super Bowl (as well as our reactions to the Maroon 5 halftime show) …

(Yahoo Sports graphic by Amber Matsumoto)