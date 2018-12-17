Yahoo Sports Podcast: 'Posted Up with Chris Haynes' debuts Dec. 24

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes sits down with NBA stars to have real conversations about everything you don’t typically hear in player interviews.

Chris and his guests will dive into the most relevant NBA storylines, culture, style and some x’s and o’s too.

It’s just a couple of guys posted up and talking about life… Unscripted and unfiltered.

Don’t miss the debut episode with Kevin Durant, dropping Christmas Eve.

Full video shows of most episodes will be available on the Yahoo Sports YouTube page

Check out all of the Yahoo Sports podcasts at yahoosports.com/podcasts

 

Subscribe to Yahoo Sports’ newest podcast, Posted Up with Chris Haynes on <a href="https://apple.co/2A6JHdv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple Podcasts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Apple Podcasts</a> or wherever you listen.
