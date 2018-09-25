Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast: Best/worst of the regular season, looking ahead to postseason storylines
A plethora of topics are on the table as Jeff Passan, Tim Brown and Mike Oz host the last non-playoff podcast of the season. Among the topics the guys discuss:
Storylines heading into the postseason. (6:00)
Will Javy Baez or Christian Yelich pull ahead in the NL MVP race? (12:00)
Picks for the AL Cy Young Award. (19:00)
Why Mike Trout is more like Michael Jordan (or LeBron) than you’d think. (26:00)
Who would you like to see Ichiro face in a pillow fight? (30:00)
Using the DEFCON scale to compare injury concerns for Aaron Judge, Kris Bryant and Trevor Bauer. (36:00)
Kevin Kaduk’s “One Hot Minute” on Hawk Harrelson’s farewell. (43:00)
After hearing Ohtani serenade his teammates with “Despacito,” we ask if rookie hazing is a fresh or tired act? (50:00)
