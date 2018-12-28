Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole picks the winner of Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson title fight

The fight game is unforgiving, and even the greatest eventually give in to the ravages of this brutal business. Their bodies no longer react the way they once did and while guile, experience and competitiveness can keep them at a high level, the rigors of the business catch up to them in nearly every case.

Jon Jones is easily the greatest fighter MMA has ever seen, even though there are plenty of others who deserve to be in the running as the sport’s GOAT. Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, Fedor Emelianenko, Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva are just a few of the legends who are near the top of the heap.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Because of his many out-of-the-cage issues, Jones may actually have gotten a break in keeping himself at the top as he rolls into his 30s.

He’s 31 now, and hasn’t fought twice in a calendar year since he defeated Alexander Gustafsson on Sept. 21, 2013, in Toronto in a fight many regard as the greatest in UFC history.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson face off during the UFC 232 press conference on Dec. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

The two rematch on Saturday, a little more than five years after their epic first encounter, in the main event of UFC 232 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, in a bout Gustafsson vows he’ll win.

Jones has gone 3-0 with a no-contest since squeaking past Gustafsson. He decisioned Glover Teixeira at UFC 172 on April 26, 2014. He was off for eight months and then defeated Cormier by one-sided decision on Jan. 3, 2015, at UFC 182.

He had another 15-month “vacation” after defeating Cormier, and didn’t return until April 23, 2016, when he beat Ovince Saint Preux in an interim light heavyweight title fight.

His rematch with Cormier, which was originally a TKO win but then changed to a no-contest after Jones’ drug-test failure, was on July 29, 2017, another 15 months later.

Story continues

He won the UFC title in 2011, a year in which he fought four times. He fought twice each in 2012 and 2013 and then once a year from 2014 through 2017. Saturday’s bout will be his only appearance in 2018.

Jones conceded that Gustafsson’s height and reach are issues for him, but he said he didn’t find Gustafsson all that quick.

Jones is aging, and though he’s hardly old or close to over-the-hill, there are subtle signs he’s slowing down. He’s going to decisions now instead of finishing fights.

After his only “loss,” a disqualification in 2009 against Matt Hamill in a fight he was about to finish, Jones fought nine times from 2010 through April 27, 2013, when he defeated Chael Sonnen, his last fight before he met Gustafsson.

According to Fight Metric, Jones absorbed just 115 strikes in those bouts, an average of 12.8 strikes a fight. In those nine bouts, Jones landed 37.9 strikes a fight. Against Gustafsson, he landed 134 and took 110. Counting the Gustafsson fight, Jones has absorbed 110, 53, 58, 57 and 58 strikes in his five fights since. That’s an average of 67.2 strikes.

The fact that he’s being hit by his opponents more probably accounts for the fact he’s not finishing them, though he technically did finish Cormier before the result was overturned.

Had Jones fought another four or five times in that span, as he likely would have had he not had his outside-the-cage issues, he’d have taken that many more blows.

So he’s probably fresher going into the rematch than he otherwise would be, and he has a great incentive. He said he didn’t train the first time around, but has worked hard in this go-round.

“At the end of Round 1 [of the first Gustafsson fight], I realized I had to wake it up and kick it into a different gear,” Jones said. “I kind of realized that this fight wasn’t going to be like every other fight. Leading up to the fight, I was making comments to my coaches like, ‘I’m not quite feeling ready.’ I was having dreams of being tired. After the fight, I told my manager when we were at the hospital that if there were any fight I was going to lose, that would have been it. I knew in my heart I didn’t deserve to win, but at the same time, I proved I have what it takes to win when I was fighting off my reserves.”

Jones found that Gustafsson’s height and reach were issues, which he didn’t anticipate, and he said Gustafsson controlled the distance better than he expected.

He now has an idea what to expect and has worked on improving his boxing skills.

Gustafsson probably fought the fight of his life that night and just barely came up short. He said that after all the years that have passed, he accepts he lost that bout.

He’ll have to be better on Saturday, because Jones will be more prepared and will have an idea of what to watch for in terms of distance and range.

Jones, though, is one of those generational athletes, and he has far too many ways to win the bout. Look for him to use his wrestling more on Saturday and expect him to throw a lot of kicks.

This fight means a lot to him, not only because of how the 2013 bout ended, but because of all the drug-testing controversy that has surrounded him.

I think we’ll see the best Jon Jones we’ve seen in a while.

Look for him to finish Gustafsson in the middle of the fight.

More UFC 232 coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Before you judge Jones, here’s a science lesson

• Gustafsson: Shot at Jones is ‘everything I want’

• UFC 232 moved to L.A. because of Jones

• Why Cyborg vs. Nunes could be one for the ages

