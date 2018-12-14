Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole picks the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding title fight

NEW YORK — In 2001, Diego Corrales was one of the most fearsome fighters in the world. He held the IBF junior lightweight title and at nearly 5-11 with a 70-inch reach, he was unusually tall and gangly for the division. He used those long arms and legs for leverage, and was able to generate tremendous power as a result. Corrales had scored 27 knockouts in 33 bouts, all of which were wins, heading into 2001.

When he met Floyd Mayweather on Jan. 20 that year at the MGM Grand in a unification fight, the fight was viewed as a toss-up by many, pitting Corrales’ height and punching power against Mayweather’s defensive skills and ring awareness.

Mayweather, though, saw no such threat.

“All straight up and down. No special effects,” was Mayweather’s assessment of Corrales.

Mayweather proved to be right, as he knocked Corrales down five times and stopped him in the 10th round of a virtuoso performance, perhaps the best of his legendary career.

Mayweather’s words come to mind when watching Rocky Fielding, the WBA super middleweight champion, fight: All straight up and down. No special effects.

Fielding will defend his title Saturday in the main event of a card at Madison Square Garden against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez has a chance to win a title belt in a third weight class when he faces WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Alvarez is the WBA-WBC middleweight champion, at worst one of the 10 best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and more likely one of the top five. He’s also a 20-1 favorite to defeat Fielding and claim the title.

Alvarez is coming off an impressive victory over Gennady Golovkin to win the titles, and Golovkin was a far more fearsome opponent than Fielding could hope to be. The only advantage Fielding has is the five extra inches of reach.

But given the vast difference in physical skills, Fielding’s chances of winning dwindle to two points: Catching Alvarez with something he doesn’t see, or getting the Mexican superstar on a night when he’s looking down the line.

Neither is all that likely. Fielding works behind the jab and throws a basic, and certainly not overpowering, right hand. His footwork is average at best and he’s not in, say, Mayweather’s league as a defensive fighter.

Alvarez should be able to figure him out and set him up before much time has elapsed in the fight.

The bout, though, is the biggest of Fielding’s career, and it won’t be anything near that to Alvarez. It has happened more than once in boxing history that a fighter believes he’s in a tune-up, looks down the road and gets beaten by a lesser opponent.

If you’re looking to build a case for Fielding, this is where you start. Alvarez’s motivation to be at his best must come from within, because Golden Boy Promotions insists his $365 million contract with streaming service DAZN is fully guaranteed.

That would be an inconceivably bad bet on DAZN’s part not to put some protections in the contract, because anything can happen in boxing. All it takes is one punch, or an off-night from the judges, and that “sure thing” goes down.

But if, in fact, Golden Boy is telling the truth and Alvarez’s deal is fully guaranteed, would that then not at least make it possible that Alvarez isn’t fully engaged for a seemingly lesser opponent like Fielding? If he just has to show up to collect that $365 million, it’s one of the great sweetheart deals in sports history.

Alvarez is a true professional, and in 53 starts, his only loss came to Mayweather. He hasn’t had a night yet when he’s failed to prepare or has looked down the road.

Canelo Alvarez went 12 rounds with Floyd Mayweather on Sept. 14, 2013, in Las Vegas and lost a majority decision. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

If you buy into the looking-past-Fielding argument, the second piece of information that would be useful is promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s comments Thursday that Alvarez will next fight on May 4 in Las Vegas, though it won’t be against Golovkin.

Those, of course, would be the two best fights Alvarez could take. Another good one would be a match with Jermall Charlo, who holds the interim WBC middleweight title. But Charlo is promoted by Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions and has a Dec. 22 title defense against Willie Monroe Jr. on Fox. There’s a better chance of winning the PowerBall than there is of a PBC fighter going to fight Alvarez on DAZN. It’s not happening, period.

So what De La Hoya was essentially saying is that if Alvarez wins Saturday he’d look to match him with David Lemieux. But Lemieux was pulled from his fight with Tureano Johnson on Saturday because of weight-cutting issues. He’s the most logical choice because he’s with Golden Boy, but it may have to be a catchweight bout. Otherwise, Daniel Jacobs would become the most viable option.

So if you wanted to make the argument — I don’t — that Alvarez could sleepwalk through the fight with Fielding because a not very dangerous Lemieux fight is potentially looming, you could. But it would be a major grasp at straws.

What it all means is that Alvarez figures to win, earn a championship in his third weight class and move up the list of the all-time great Mexican fighters.

The question is: How long does it take to finish him or will Fielding fight to survive and go 12?

I’m thinking Alvarez will have all the information he needs by the end of the second round. Give him another three rounds to implement things and you have a fifth-round stoppage.

So that’s it: Alvarez by stoppage in five.

Relax, Buster Douglas. Fielding isn’t about to steal your thunder on this night.

