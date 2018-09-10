Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 Sunday Night Reactions: James Conner, Joe Mixon and Buy/Sell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the second half in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Just like the world predicted during the offseason, the highest scoring QBs of week 1 were…Ryan Fitzpatrick and Joe Flacco? So yeah, that happened.

As we’re all painfully aware, fantasy football is always full of surprises, which is why every Sunday night Liz Loza and Scott Pianowski will be here to recap the biggest fantasy takeaways from the weekend.

On the show this week:

• Why James Conner is a must-start going forward

• Why Joe Mixon is looking like a top 10 RB

• The injury to Delanie Walker

• Buy/Sell on Dante Pettis, Austin Ekeler, Phillip Dorsett and other free agents likely to get scooped up in your league this week

