Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Royce Freeman among late draft risers

Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman has an impressive August, pushing him up draft boards. (AP Photo/Mark Reis)

The season is almost here, but players are still moving up the draft boards based on their preseason performances. Brad Evans and Matt Harmon start this episode by talking about a number of preseason risers including Royce Freeman, Adrian Peterson and Keelan Cole.

Also on the show:

• Dalton Del Don and Liz Loza discuss TV reboots coming this fall and which players they’re similarly worth a second look (14:54).

• How the Cowboys’ offensive line concerns could impact Ezekiel Elliott’s season outlook (22:07).

• Examining whether certain players are worth their current draft price, including Josh Gordon, Marquise Goodwin, James White and Greg Olsen (25:35)

