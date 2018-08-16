Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Rookie standouts, the No. 1 pick and more on Episode 2

The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast is back with Episode 2. Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don kicked things off by exploring the ramifications of two promising rookie running backs being hurt.

With Derrius Guice’s season over (approximately at the 4:19 mark of the show) and Rashaad Penny’s Week 1 availability in doubt (7:23), how should fantasy players react?

From there, Brad Evans and Matt Harmon went through their five most promising rookies early in the preseason process (10:05). Kerryon Johnson (11:18) and Royce Freeman (15:23) both made the list.

We also tackled your pressing draft questions, including which players are being drafted at their ceiling ADP wise (28:50) as well as a debate on who should be the No. 1 pick between Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley (30:50).

In the stretch run, we got a guest appearance from someone who might have helped you win a Fantasy Baseball title back in the day: CC Sabathia. Ahead of his charitable fantasy draft on Friday with Big League Impact, he revealed his passion for Fantasy Football stems from some really bad Raiders teams (38:55).

Finally, Dalton and Liz ponder the hardest receiver for them rank (42:40).

Just like NFL teams this time of year, we’re working through any potential issues like sound quality. Please bear with us as make this the show you deserve. Have a suggestion on the type of content you’d like to hear or anything else about the pod? Tweet us at @yahoofantasy.

We'll release two new episodes next week, but you can subscribe now, so you never miss out on an episode.

