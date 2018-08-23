Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Players our gurus won't draft and the toughest RBBC situations

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don look at the Randall Cobb trade rumors and the possible impact such a move would have. The pair also examine the Miami backfield situation (4:20) before getting to some of your questions, including the one player they won’t draft (8:13) and biggest preseason risers (11:42).

Also on the show: Andy Behrens and Brad Evans drop by to talk about the muddy backfield situations in Tennessee, New England and Green Bay ( 21:39).

Liz and Dalton close out the show by debating the hardest quarterback for each of them to rank (29:51).

