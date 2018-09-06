Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Le'Veon Bell, 49ers RB situation and how to nail September

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

It’s happening! After seven months of waiting, the NFL season – and the fantasy season – is finally here. Matt Harmon is in the driver’s seat today and welcomes Dalton Del Don to discuss the Le’Veon Bell holdout situation.

Also on the show:

• What to make of the San Francisco and Green Bay running back situations

• How to nail the important first month of the fantasy season

• This week’s DFS bargains

• Brad Evans checks in with This Week In Fantasy History

• Liz Loza chats with her buddy James Roday from Psych about his fantasy strategy, the Tennessee Titans and his new show A Million Little Things

Liz and Scott Pianowski will be back Sunday night after all the action to recap this weekend’s slate of games.