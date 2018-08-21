Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Deep sleepers, Adrian Peterson and more

Will Adrian Peterson be worth a look in fantasy drafts now that he has signed with Washington? (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon talked deep sleepers, how tough the tight end position is to rank and more on Episode 3 of The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast.

They kicked off things off by recounting a wild story that ended up with Liz drafting a team for a woman who went into labor on the night of her draft.

With Week 2 of the preseason in the books, Liz and Matt discussed players who have caught their eye (7:10), including 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, Bears tight end Trey Burton and Steelers receiver James Washington.

As they continue to evaluate players, Liz and Matt each revealed a player they have changed their mind on (17:37) – for better or worse – before diving into why deep sleepers Titans receiver Taywan Taylor and Saints running back Jonathan Williams are worth more attention (24:11).

What’s a fantasy podcast without you, the players. In our @me segment (29:20), our analysts answer questions about Josh Gordon, Corey Davis and the newly signed Adrian Peterson.

Scott Pianowski makes a cameo appearance (41:07) to discuss auction strategy tips and we close out the show with the hardest tight ends to rank (45:30).

