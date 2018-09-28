Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Race for the Case: Week 5 picks & HUGE games

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Despite coming off a solid 4-2 week, Pete has fallen further behind Pat in the quest for the bounty of beer. Pete fights to keep it close while Pat looks to widen the gap with their Week 5 picks.

This week’s slate of games:

Ohio State @ Penn State (+3)

Stanford @ Notre Dame (-4.5)

West Virginia @ Texas Tech (+3.5)

Oregon @ Cal (+3)

South Carolina @ Kentucky (-1.5)

Plus, things get interesting when Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”

Have a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!