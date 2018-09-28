Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Race for the Case: Week 5 picks & HUGE games
Despite coming off a solid 4-2 week, Pete has fallen further behind Pat in the quest for the bounty of beer. Pete fights to keep it close while Pat looks to widen the gap with their Week 5 picks.
This week’s slate of games:
Ohio State @ Penn State (+3)
Stanford @ Notre Dame (-4.5)
West Virginia @ Texas Tech (+3.5)
Oregon @ Cal (+3)
South Carolina @ Kentucky (-1.5)
Plus, things get interesting when Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”
Have a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!