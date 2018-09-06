Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Pat Forde and Pete Thamel's Week 2 picks
Race for the Case: Week 2 picks & chicken skin
After a Week 1 that left one of our analysts feeling pretty bruised, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde are back with their six-pack ATS picks for Week 2 of the college football season. But not before getting into the meaning of the Southern saying “chicken skin.”
This week’s slate of picks:
Clemson @ Texas A&M (+12.5)
Georgia @ South Carolina (+10)
USC @ Stanford (-5)
Penn St @ Pitt (+9)
Mich St @ Arizona St (+6)
Plus, Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”
