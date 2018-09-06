Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Pat Forde and Pete Thamel's Week 2 picks

After one week, Pete leads 2-0. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports graphic)

Race for the Case: Week 2 picks & chicken skin

After a Week 1 that left one of our analysts feeling pretty bruised, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde are back with their six-pack ATS picks for Week 2 of the college football season. But not before getting into the meaning of the Southern saying “chicken skin.”

This week’s slate of picks:

Clemson @ Texas A&M (+12.5)

Georgia @ South Carolina (+10)

USC @ Stanford (-5)

Penn St @ Pitt (+9)

Mich St @ Arizona St (+6)

Plus, Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”

Or listen here:

Have a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!

