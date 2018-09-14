Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Pat Forde and Pete Thamel's ATS picks for Week 3

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports graphic)

After a huge swing in the picks last week, Pat Forde has all the momentum heading into Week 3. The gloating and trash talk is a’ flowin’ — just like the beer in their Six-Pack Picks.

This week’s slate of games:

Boston College @ Wake Forest (+7)*

Ohio State @ TCU (+12.5)

LSU @ Auburn (-9.5)

Boise State @ Oklahoma State (-3)

Miami FL @ Toledo (+10)

*BC won 41-34 on Thursday for a push

And as always, Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”

Have a beer you’d like to recommend or a game you want them to pick in a future podcast? Leave either in a review and we’ll try to get to as many as we can. Thanks for listening!