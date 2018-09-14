Yahoo Sports College Podcast: Pat Forde and Pete Thamel's ATS picks for Week 3
After a huge swing in the picks last week, Pat Forde has all the momentum heading into Week 3. The gloating and trash talk is a’ flowin’ — just like the beer in their Six-Pack Picks.
This week’s slate of games:
Boston College @ Wake Forest (+7)*
Ohio State @ TCU (+12.5)
LSU @ Auburn (-9.5)
Boise State @ Oklahoma State (-3)
Miami FL @ Toledo (+10)
*BC won 41-34 on Thursday for a push
And as always, Pat and Pete give their “locks of the week.”
