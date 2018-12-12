Yahoo Sports College Podcast: The 2018 Golden Cheese Grater Awards



Dan, Pat and Pete are back with a special edition of the podcast, during which a select few will be presented with the highest honor in all of college sports: The Golden Cheese Grater Award. But first, they announce the details of the upcoming live podcast event, taking place on January 4th in San Jose.

Golden Cheese Graters will be handed out to the winners of a select few prestigious categories, as decided on by Dan, Pat, Pete and with some assistance from listeners.

Some of the distinguished categories include:

Fight of the Year (3:00)

Idiot of the Year (15:00)

Worst Coaching Decision of the Year (19:00)

Biggest Control Freak of the Year (29:00)

Breakout Performer of the Year (36:00)

The guys also name their Podcast Man of the Year, which turned out to be the toughest decision of the evening.